Was Chip Gaines Married Before Joanna? Inside The Rumors About His Secret First Wife
There are a number of rumors floating around about HGTV star Chip Gaines. One he just can't seem to escape is the false claim that co-star Joanna Gaines is actually his second wife, and that he's been keeping his failed first marriage under wraps all these years. While there are indeed some weird things about Chip and Joanna's marriage, a vow of silence over a previous relationship is not one of them. However, most rumors have a speck of truth behind them. And while Chip was never married prior to meeting Joanna, it wasn't for a lack of trying. Back in 2017, Chip confessed that, once upon a time, he was "hell-bent" on marrying another woman, but it wasn't meant to be. With that in mind, The List spoke exclusively to an expert for some advice on how to cope with a breakup from someone you saw yourself spending your life with.
In an issue of the HGTV magazine The Magnolia Journal in 2017 (via People), Chip recalled his pre-Joanna romance with a woman he referred to as "Amy." After initially being noncommittal, he did a complete 180, doing everything in his power to make her his wife. But after her parents refused to give him their blessing and his attempt at a grand romantic gesture fell flat, he gave up on chasing Amy. According to award-winning relationship coach Teresha Young, this was likely quite tragic for Chip. "When a relationship ends just as you were ready to move forward, the heartbreak can feel doubly tough because you're grieving not only the person, but also the shared future you'd pictured together," Young told us. She added that not only is it normal to feel grief in those situations, but that it's essential to let yourself feel it, rather than try to brush it off.
Healing from a broken heart must come before moving on
On the subject of allowing oneself to feel the emotions that come with what could have been a lifelong relationship ending, Teresha Young shared with The List that there are a number of things that can make that healing process easier. "Seeking support from trusted friends, family, or a professional can provide a safe space to make sense of what you're experiencing and help restore emotional balance," she advised. Young also told us that, while it may be hard to accept, such a heartbreaking breakup doesn't have to be the end of one's romantic journey. "Sometimes a relationship ends because the timing, readiness, or alignment isn't right, not because you weren't enough ... A breakup also doesn't determine what lies ahead of you," she said.
However, while Chip Gaines eventually found love again, ultimately marrying Joanna Gaines in 2003, Young stressed that this sort of thing doesn't (or, at least, shouldn't) happen overnight. Rather, she told us that one would do well to complete the aforementioned healing process and become more comfortable with oneself before moving on with a new partner. After all, she explained, before you can find love again, you first need to believe that you can. "This means trusting in your ability to heal and giving yourself the time and space to reconnect with who you are outside of the relationship," Young said.
The relationship expert concluded our interview by saying that, when it comes to prepping yourself to get back out there following a devastating breakup like Chip's split from Amy, putting your own needs first is the name of the game. "Self-care not only supports emotional healing and boosts self-confidence, [but] it also lays the foundation for healthier, more fulfilling relationships in the future," Young declared.