Rare Times We've Seen Noah Wyle's Wife Sara Without Makeup On
Noah Wyle's wife, Sara Wyle, is a fellow actor who has appeared in shows such as "Leverage: Redemption," "Nip/Tuck," and "Californication." Thanks to the success of Noah's latest series, "The Pitt," on HBO Max, she frequently attends glamorous events like the Golden Globes (where she did not make the list of worst dressed!) with him, like many on the cast, with their real-life partners. A night out on the town like that requires a woman to wear elegant gowns, full glam, and expensive jewelry. So, the public has rarely seen her without makeup on, even in recent posts on her Instagram account.
However, she and Noah are also parents to their daughter, Frances Harper, who was born in June 2015. Sara is also a stepmom to Noah's two kids, Owen and Auden, who are both adults, from his previous marriage to Tracy Warbin. Life with a young child can be chaotic, random, and extremely un-glamorous, even for a Hollywood mom. Glimpses into the Wyles' home life are rare, but Sara has given her followers looks into candid moments through the years, when makeup simply wasn't required, or she sacrificed glam to get out the door on time. Here are some of Sara's rare, makeup-free moments.
A sweet moment with baby Frances
In 2016, Sara Wyle shared a tender moment with her then-two-year-old daughter Frances and posted the photo for her Instagram followers. In the image, Sara held Frances in her arms, wearing a casual, comfy knit sweater and her glasses on top of her head. Frances had her eyes closed and her face turned away from the camera, kissing her mom's chin. Sara clearly had no makeup on in the photo, because who needs it when you're wearing sweet kisses from your kid on your face instead? "Early morning kisses❤️," she captioned the snapshot.
A matching mom and daughter moment
Sara and Frances Wyle took a trip to Texas in 2018 and had a sweet fashion moment that Sara later shared on Instagram. "Matching jammies...again❤️I'm obsessed," she captioned a photo in which she held a young Frances in her arms as they both smiled at the camera, wearing matching dark blue and red cherry-print pajamas. Sarah's eyelashes looked as fabulous as she did in the photo, so it's possible she had extensions on or a lift and tint, but her face was makeup-free.
Miles high and makeup-free
Coming home from the same girls' trip in 2018, Sara Wyle had another makeup-free moment with her daughter Frances, and later shared the moment in a carousel of photos on Instagram. Sara appeared to be wearing a tank top in the photo with no makeup on her face. Her brows might have recently been shaped, but that appeared to be all. Frances looked adorable, mugging for the camera in a black and white striped shirt, with pink headphones that had cat ears on them on her head.
Makeup-free puppy love
In 2020, Sara Wyle celebrated National Dog Day on Instagram with a carousel of photos featuring the canine companions in her life. She looked fresh-faced and makeup-free with a huge smile on her face in the first photo of the set, wearing a gray and white striped shirt and holding a dog with chocolate brown fur. "Finally posting for #nationaldogday cuz #thatmomlyfe. Is there anything better than a dog? #myfirstbabies ♥️🐶," she captioned the post.
A cozy makeup-free Christmas
Sara Wyle had a cozy, makeup-free Christmas at home in 2020 and shared photos that could've been part of a clothing brand's holiday ad on Instagram. The actress might go makeup-free sometimes, but she's always fashionable, as was clear from the dark blue and snowflake print matching pajama set she was wearing in the photos. "Serving up fly Christmas lewks since 1980," she captioned the photos, posing in her living room with her dog camera-ready in the background, lounging in front of a pink couch.