Rare Times We've Seen Noah Wyle's Wife Sara Without Makeup On

Noah Wyle's wife, Sara Wyle, is a fellow actor who has appeared in shows such as "Leverage: Redemption," "Nip/Tuck," and "Californication." Thanks to the success of Noah's latest series, "The Pitt," on HBO Max, she frequently attends glamorous events like the Golden Globes (where she did not make the list of worst dressed!) with him, like many on the cast, with their real-life partners. A night out on the town like that requires a woman to wear elegant gowns, full glam, and expensive jewelry. So, the public has rarely seen her without makeup on, even in recent posts on her Instagram account.

However, she and Noah are also parents to their daughter, Frances Harper, who was born in June 2015. Sara is also a stepmom to Noah's two kids, Owen and Auden, who are both adults, from his previous marriage to Tracy Warbin. Life with a young child can be chaotic, random, and extremely un-glamorous, even for a Hollywood mom. Glimpses into the Wyles' home life are rare, but Sara has given her followers looks into candid moments through the years, when makeup simply wasn't required, or she sacrificed glam to get out the door on time. Here are some of Sara's rare, makeup-free moments.