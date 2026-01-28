What Leonardo DiCaprio Is Like In Real Life, According To His Former Assistant
Few celebrities get the crazy amount of attention Leonardo DiCaprio does. It's easy to see why. He's been part of Hollywood since he was a kid, going from teenage heartthrob to an Oscar winner. Then there's his love life, with DiCaprio often dating models half his age, making him the butt of jokes, even at awards shows like the Golden Globes. That's the man on screen and in the tabloids, but what is the real DiCaprio behind the scenes like?
In a 2016 interview with the Huffington Post, his former assistant, Kasi Brown, told all. There's no need to fear any stories about inappropriate behavior or an attitude of a celebrity who acted better than her. Instead, Brown raved about her former boss. 13 years earlier, on Halloween, she was sitting with DiCaprio in a movie set trailer for "The Aviator" when he told her that Halloween was his favorite holiday. His reasoning was sad: "He said it was nice to be able to walk amongst people and interact with them without recognition. Just be like everybody else without any expectation."
Brown saw the massive amount of attention the "Inception" actor got from the media up close, and would even go so far as to block his face with an umbrella to hide him from photographers. Still, DiCaprio didn't come off as some gloomy star desiring normalcy either. Brown recalled that he would often joke around with her, and his assistant became so comfortable in his presence that she would tease him by bowing and saying "Yes, sir," to things he asked for. However, rather than enjoying the power, DiCaprio laughed and told her to stop.
Leonardo DiCaprio supported Kasi Brown's film career
Kasi Brown recalled to HuffPost that Leonardo DiCaprio was "very smart" and talked to everyone working on the movie, no matter how small their job was. Brown's role as an assistant actually led to her working on "The Aviator," where offscreen, she played the ghost of Howard Hughes' mother, a fitting part for someone who helped take care of DiCaprio's daily needs. The two went their separate ways once the movie was done, but DiCaprio reached out to Brown to support her YouTube channel and film career. As of writing, she hasn't written about her friendship with the "Don't Look Up" actor again, and neither have any of his other assistants. This could be because of a nondisclosure agreement, with the Los Angeles Times revealing that DiCaprio is one major player in Hollywood who has had employees sign an NDA for his "personal safety, well being and business."
In 2024, while speaking to The Guardian about "Killers of the Flower Moon," DiCaprio mentioned how fame hinders privacy, saying, " ... a lot of people have to deal with a lot harsher things than having their private life be public knowledge. That's just one of the byproducts. I feel too lucky to do what I do to sit here and complain about it." Fans will always want to know more about one of Hollywood's most famous actors, not only because he's so good at what he does, but because there's so little out there about the real him. As Nikki Glaser said while roasting him to his face about his girlfriends at the 2026 Golden Globes, "We don't know anything else about you, man" (per Instagram). And that's probably how DiCaprio wants it.