What Leonardo DiCaprio Is Like In Real Life, According To His Former Assistant

Few celebrities get the crazy amount of attention Leonardo DiCaprio does. It's easy to see why. He's been part of Hollywood since he was a kid, going from teenage heartthrob to an Oscar winner. Then there's his love life, with DiCaprio often dating models half his age, making him the butt of jokes, even at awards shows like the Golden Globes. That's the man on screen and in the tabloids, but what is the real DiCaprio behind the scenes like?

In a 2016 interview with the Huffington Post, his former assistant, Kasi Brown, told all. There's no need to fear any stories about inappropriate behavior or an attitude of a celebrity who acted better than her. Instead, Brown raved about her former boss. 13 years earlier, on Halloween, she was sitting with DiCaprio in a movie set trailer for "The Aviator" when he told her that Halloween was his favorite holiday. His reasoning was sad: "He said it was nice to be able to walk amongst people and interact with them without recognition. Just be like everybody else without any expectation."

Brown saw the massive amount of attention the "Inception" actor got from the media up close, and would even go so far as to block his face with an umbrella to hide him from photographers. Still, DiCaprio didn't come off as some gloomy star desiring normalcy either. Brown recalled that he would often joke around with her, and his assistant became so comfortable in his presence that she would tease him by bowing and saying "Yes, sir," to things he asked for. However, rather than enjoying the power, DiCaprio laughed and told her to stop.