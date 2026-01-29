Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Designing Women?

In the late 1980s, TV writer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason had worked on a failed series with Dixie Carter and Delta Burke, and another in which Jean Smart and Annie Potts were cast as sibling jewel thieves. At the time, she had a deal with CBS to create a show centered around an actor — but instead decided to pitch the network on a series starring all four of the aforementioned women. "So I just called CBS on a lark," Bloodworth-Thomason told Yahoo! Entertainment. "I didn't even have an idea for them, really. I just said, 'Look, I've got these four actresses, I really would love to write something for them.'"

CBS took the bait, and that show — titled "Designing Women" — made its debut. While Bloodworth-Thomason wrote to the strengths of each actor so they'd all shine, the chemistry between the women was immediate. "We all liked each other immediately, so there was this friendship going on right from the beginning, but we just clicked with our work right away and we would feed off each other," said Burke.

Set in an Atlanta interior design firm, "Designing Women" went on to become a major hit, running for seven seasons and earning 18 Emmy nominations. After the series ended in 1993, the cast went on to their own individual projects during the decades that followed. For those wondering what happened to the show's actors, read on.