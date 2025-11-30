The Unusual Way Trump Staffer Sean Duffy Met His Wife

Later in the Fox News article, Rachel Campos-Duffy shared several tips for successful dating in the modern world. These included: avoiding making rash judgements before actually meeting someone, quitting communication through text only, and going into the office for your job. She also encouraged single people who don't want to be single anymore to prioritize their love life over their career goals and dreams. "My advice to this generation of singles is to take a page from the '80s and '90s and start living authentically instead of virtually."

The Fox News host noted that a person's loved ones will be there for them in sickness and in health, not their jobs. This point was proven after both Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy experienced issues. Since taking over the role of U.S. Secretary of Transportation, people became concerned about Duffy's health. He appeared on an episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" in August 2025 looking gaunt. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, tweeted, "He is wasting away before our eyes."

Moreover, Campos-Duffy is one of many Fox News anchors who've dealt with tragic health issues. Before meeting Duffy, she was involved in a horrifying car crash, and talked about it on "The Will Cain Podcast" in 2022. "It was an older guy, he fell asleep and he crossed the lane and all of a sudden hit us head on," she shared, "so, everybody died, except for me." (Campos-Duffy explained she was with her then-fiancé.) She had to be hospitalized and undergo surgery after the crash, with over a year of recovery time. (via Facebook).