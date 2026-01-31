Ryan Seacrest Can't Escape The Rumors About His Love Life

Unsurprisingly, as one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, Ryan Seacrest has quite the dating history. After his three-year relationship with Aubrey Paige ended, many fans wondered if the "American Idol" host would ever settle down. For a while, it looked like New York realtor Camille Orders was the next love match for Seacrest, who also famously dated Julianne Hough and Shayna Taylor, among many others. However, sources quickly clarified that they are just friends.

If Seacrest ever settles down, it probably won't be with Orders. The Australian native first sparked romance rumors with the "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" host in June 2025, after the Daily Mail published a series of photos of the duo looking very cozy on a walk around Rome, with Seacrest's dog, Georgia. However, an insider told Us Weekly at the time that Orders and Seacrest were hanging out purely platonically, despite what the physical affection between them portrayed.

The source also pointed out that Seacrest and Orders had "been friends for over a decade," possibly referring to their mutual backgrounds at E! News — Orders was an intern while Seacrest was working there, according to The U.S. Sun. And yet, the Us insider claimed that she never had a job at the network.