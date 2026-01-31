Ryan Seacrest Can't Escape The Rumors About His Love Life
Unsurprisingly, as one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, Ryan Seacrest has quite the dating history. After his three-year relationship with Aubrey Paige ended, many fans wondered if the "American Idol" host would ever settle down. For a while, it looked like New York realtor Camille Orders was the next love match for Seacrest, who also famously dated Julianne Hough and Shayna Taylor, among many others. However, sources quickly clarified that they are just friends.
If Seacrest ever settles down, it probably won't be with Orders. The Australian native first sparked romance rumors with the "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" host in June 2025, after the Daily Mail published a series of photos of the duo looking very cozy on a walk around Rome, with Seacrest's dog, Georgia. However, an insider told Us Weekly at the time that Orders and Seacrest were hanging out purely platonically, despite what the physical affection between them portrayed.
The source also pointed out that Seacrest and Orders had "been friends for over a decade," possibly referring to their mutual backgrounds at E! News — Orders was an intern while Seacrest was working there, according to The U.S. Sun. And yet, the Us insider claimed that she never had a job at the network.
Ryan Seacrest's first love is his career
Naturally, plenty of other reports confidently posited that Camille Orders and Ryan Seacrest had made it all the way to the end of 2025 before ending things. As it turns out, the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" executive producer can't juggle his lucrative career — which has earned Seacrest a jaw-dropping net worth — with a relationship. According to an insider who spoke with Radar Online in December 2025, Orders broke up with him due to his busy TV schedule. "Truth is, he doesn't have time for a relationship," they confirmed, "which is why he's given up on finding true love at this point and is happier raking in cash and enjoying the good life for as long as he can."
Seacrest's demanding career was also reportedly the catalyst for his split from Aubrey Paige in 2024. While she apparently wanted to settle down and start a family, the TV personality was content with the fast-paced life of fame, per a Closer Weekly source, who also dished, "His schedule left little time for Aubrey as it was, so they decided it was best to call it quits."
An insider similarly told People that the breakup was mutual and the pair wanted to remain friends. That might also be the case for Seacrest's relationship with Orders, who posted a series of photos on Instagram celebrating New Year's Eve in Times Square, even tagging the "Rockin' Eve" Instagram page. It sounds like he's better off single, at least for the time being.