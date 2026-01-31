Cozy Photos Of Keith Urban & Karley Scott Collins Won't Help The Romance Rumors

Keith Urban is one of the most successful modern country artists, with 19 Grammy nominations and four wins to his name as of this writing. Fame led to a successful love life as well, at least for a while, as Urban married actor Nicole Kidman in 2006, and the couple had two children together. Alas, happily ever after didn't last, and the two stars divorced in January 2026. Both went back out on the market, and rumors started circulating about who Urban might have his eye on. Fellow country singer Karley Scott Collins is 32 years younger than Urban, and perhaps thanks partially to her own doing, she's had to speak out on her relationship with Urban, who dealt with split rumors long before his breakup from Kidman.

Urban and Kidman separated in September 2025, and although no reason was given, an unnamed source later told People, "She didn't want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage." If that means their split was Urban's choice, it only fuels rumors of another woman causing it, especially with Collins posting photos of her with Urban on her Instagram page. The first, shared in July 2025, two months before the announced split, has the two singers leaning in close, their arms around each other. Another photo shows her staring at him with a huge smile on her face, and in the caption, Collins gushes about touring with Urban.