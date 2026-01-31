Cozy Photos Of Keith Urban & Karley Scott Collins Won't Help The Romance Rumors
Keith Urban is one of the most successful modern country artists, with 19 Grammy nominations and four wins to his name as of this writing. Fame led to a successful love life as well, at least for a while, as Urban married actor Nicole Kidman in 2006, and the couple had two children together. Alas, happily ever after didn't last, and the two stars divorced in January 2026. Both went back out on the market, and rumors started circulating about who Urban might have his eye on. Fellow country singer Karley Scott Collins is 32 years younger than Urban, and perhaps thanks partially to her own doing, she's had to speak out on her relationship with Urban, who dealt with split rumors long before his breakup from Kidman.
Urban and Kidman separated in September 2025, and although no reason was given, an unnamed source later told People, "She didn't want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage." If that means their split was Urban's choice, it only fuels rumors of another woman causing it, especially with Collins posting photos of her with Urban on her Instagram page. The first, shared in July 2025, two months before the announced split, has the two singers leaning in close, their arms around each other. Another photo shows her staring at him with a huge smile on her face, and in the caption, Collins gushes about touring with Urban.
Collins denied that she and Urban are dating
A month after Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman went splitsville in what was one of the celebrity divorces we didn't see coming, Karley Scott Collins posted another Instagram image of herself with the A-list singer. This time, Collins beams as she hugs him, with her post wishing him a happy birthday and adding, "Feel so lucky to call you a friend!"
One could argue that it's not a good look for a woman to share a photo of herself embracing a man going through such a pubic breakup. That's only going to encourage social media users to speculate. However, the posts could truly be nothing more than a friend happy to be touring with someone she cares about. Collins stayed tight-lipped about any rumors, but in early 2026, she was unable to hold back any longer. On January 17, the Daily Mail reported that Urban and Collins were living together. It then got ugly, with a source bringing Urban and Kidman's teenage daughters into the mix by saying, "I hear he [Urban] has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting Mom."
The next day, Collins took to her Instagram stories to address the rumors, which included a tabloid headline reading, "Keith Urban moved in with GF Karley Scott Collins Fresh speculation amid divorce". Rather than getting mad or going on a long tirade, Collins kept her feelings short and simple by treating it as a joke. Underneath the headline, she wrote, "Yall this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue," followed by the laughing emoji (via Page Six). Will she now think twice before posting innocent pictures of herself and Urban together?