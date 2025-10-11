Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Dealt With Split Rumors Long Before Their Breakup

Reactions to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's separation flooded the internet immediately upon their announcement on September 29, 2025. Just one day later, People magazine reported that Kidman filed for divorce in Nashville. Per court documents obtained by the outlet, Kidman cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Interestingly, there may have been some writing on the wall, so to speak, with an old report resurfacing that seems to support the idea that there's long been trouble in the former couple's marriage.

In April 2018, Life & Style reported that "tensions" between Kidman and Urban had grown and that the two were headed for splitsville. "Keith has moved out of the family home he shares with Nicole after a string of arguments. He's been staying at a five-star hotel in LA," a source told the outlet at the time. Regardless, the couple didn't divorce and seemed to be happy together in the years that followed.

Kidman, who was married to actor Tom Cruise when she was younger, met Urban at an event in Los Angeles in 2005. "I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me," Nicole said during a 2017 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," adding that Urban didn't call her "for four months" after she gave him her number (via E! News). The two would eventually reconnect and fall in love, leading to their marriage in June 2006. They'd go on to welcome two daughters together — Sunday and Faith — and seemed to be in wedded bliss. That is, until rumors about their marriage started creeping up on the internet.