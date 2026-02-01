Sarah Palin Hasn't Been Spared From 'Mar-A-Lago Face'

Sarah Palin has largely fallen out of the spotlight after her stint as governor of Alaska and her VP candidacy with John McCain in 2008. Despite not having the same political recognition that she did over a decade ago, Palin showed her political support for Donald Trump. And with that, it's not a big surprise that she has also apparently started to embrace the "Mar-a-Lago face" look that's so popular with so many women in Trump's orbit.

Perhaps it's to feel a part of the crowd? Perhaps it's a coincidence? It's not exactly clear why she's doing what she's doing with her face, but she certainly seems to have the fuller cheeks and lips, smooth forehead, and heavy eye and brow makeup in the manner of Lara Trump or Kristi Noem.

Everyone's face looks different as they age, but it seems that Palin is trying to hold on to what she looked like when she was younger. She's hardly alone; plenty of people pay a lot of money to try to hold off aging. But in the case of Palin, and others in the Mar-a-Lago face circles, the work seems to be pretty obvious as compared to subtle. Is it a status symbol to show off that you have the money to get plastic surgery, fillers, and/or Botox? We're left with so many questions.