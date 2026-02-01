Ben Stiller Regrets Making This One Decision That Impacted His Daughter Ella

Few people don't know who Ben Stiller is, and subsequently, mostly everyone also knows the famed actor's two children, Ella and Quinlin Stiller. Like any parent, Ben has tried to not repeat the mistakes of his parents, but in his 2025 documentary, "Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost," he admitted that he might not have succeeded. Ben's children have grown up to be stunning, but he has a few regrets, especially when it comes to his daughter Ella.

In the documentary, Ben recalled how he'd cast Ella in "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty." It was a small part, but during the post-production phase, he decided to cut her scene, which meant she didn't get to make her film debut. Looking back, Ben feels horrible about it, telling Ella in the documentary that it's "probably the worst decision [he] ever made in [his] life," per Entertainment Weekly. He ascribed the decision to his own pickiness and obsession with making his work perfect. Ella was very understanding, telling her dad that she believed the scene in which she featured "didn't make sense in the movie" anyway. Her father seemed hesitant to forgive himself for what he now saw as a major blunder.

Ben has weathered plenty of tragedy throughout his life, and cutting his daughter's scene from the 2013 film isn't the only regret he has. During a 2025 interview with The Times, he confessed he'd been an absent father, thanks to his hectic work schedule. "I probably f***ed up more with my kids than my parents did with us," he disclosed. "My son tells me that being a dad might not have been at the top of my list." He expressed regret that he hadn't realized just how much his kids would miss him when he was away for work.