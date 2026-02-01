Before & After Photos Of Elon Musk Put His 'Ozempic Face' On Blast
While it may not have been one of the most drastic weight loss transformations of 2024, perpetually online billionaire Elon Musk's Christmas Day post on X showing off his thin look as "Ozempic Santa" certainly grabbed people's attention. The one-time head of D.O.G.E. (until his epic falling out with Donald Trump), Musk has struggled with his weight over the years, becoming one of many celebrities who have spoken out about using weight-loss drugs. Musk has used X to express his stance that GLP-1 inhibitors should be sold at a low cost to help people stay healthy and lose excess weight. It certainly worked for him.
The above photos, featuring Musk before and after his weight loss, show just how radical a change he went through with the help of medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. Not only is Musk's face thinner, but his stomach is noticeably smaller, giving him a slimmer frame. The results are impossible to ignore, and for people who struggle to lose weight, Musk's journey shows just how helpful GLP blockers can be. Interestingly enough, and fitting for the owner of X, Musk's mission to lose excess weight was brought on by one of the worst forms of motivation: online mockery.
Elon Musk's weight loss journey kicked off after embarrassing photos surfaced
Elon Musk began to take his weight seriously after unflattering photos of him were published by Page Six in July 2022. Those images showed Musk on a yacht in Mykonos with his soft and flabby body on full display, and social media users were quick to jump on it. Aside from his weight, people tore into Musk's apparent aversion to sunlight, comparing his paleness to Casper the Friendly Ghost. One user on X exclaimed, "He's practically transparent!" Musk eventually commented about the photos on X, saying they were good motivation for the billionaire to get in shape (and get more sun).
While Musk made light of the pictures, they clearly acted as a wake-up call for the father of (at least) 14, and it didn't take long for him to act. Just six weeks later, Musk revealed on X that he had already lost 20 pounds, thanks not only to GLP-1 blockers but also to intermittent fasting. Though he joked about being "Ozempic Santa," Musk later admitted that he was actually using Mounjaro, but the joke works better with the more well-known medication. Now that his weight is under control, maybe Musk can start working on his poor outfit choices.