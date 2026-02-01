Before & After Photos Of Elon Musk Put His 'Ozempic Face' On Blast

While it may not have been one of the most drastic weight loss transformations of 2024, perpetually online billionaire Elon Musk's Christmas Day post on X showing off his thin look as "Ozempic Santa" certainly grabbed people's attention. The one-time head of D.O.G.E. (until his epic falling out with Donald Trump), Musk has struggled with his weight over the years, becoming one of many celebrities who have spoken out about using weight-loss drugs. Musk has used X to express his stance that GLP-1 inhibitors should be sold at a low cost to help people stay healthy and lose excess weight. It certainly worked for him.

Justin Sullivan & Mike Coppola/Getty

The above photos, featuring Musk before and after his weight loss, show just how radical a change he went through with the help of medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. Not only is Musk's face thinner, but his stomach is noticeably smaller, giving him a slimmer frame. The results are impossible to ignore, and for people who struggle to lose weight, Musk's journey shows just how helpful GLP blockers can be. Interestingly enough, and fitting for the owner of X, Musk's mission to lose excess weight was brought on by one of the worst forms of motivation: online mockery.