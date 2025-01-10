5 Elon Musk Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

Elon Musk has shifted a number of his companies operations to Texas, and he has been seen seemingly trying to dress the part of a Texan by wearing a cowboy hat on occasion. One notable time was in September 2023 when he visited the Texas border in his continued engagement in U.S. politics. Footage of the visit went viral for Musk appearing to be wearing his cowboy hat backwards. He paired it with a black t-shirt and a pair of shiny aviator sunglasses. In 2018, he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Love the space cowboy [aesthetic]," so maybe that's what he was going for?

While some have said that he's wearing it correctly because the hat has the buckle on the left, there were far more people who thought he had it on wrong. The main issue: "The slope on the top of the hat, the way he wore it, goes down from front to back. That is backwards," one person explained on X. There was plenty of banter on social media, with netizens roasting Musk for his fashion choice.

Some found issues with the type of hat Musk was wearing. "Also, he's wearing a felt hat in straw hat season. It was 96 degrees on the border today. Texans notice these things," one X user said. Whether he was wearing it the right way or not, it does seem a bit like cosplay. Another X critic said, "You can put the boy in Texas, but you can't put Texas in the boy."

