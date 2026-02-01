Who Is Usha Vance's Sister? Everything We Know About Her Ultra-Private Sibling

There are a plethora of celebrity siblings desperate for their share of the limelight — ABC even aired a reality series, "Claim to Fame", featuring the lesser-known relatives of A-listers. Others, such as the sister of JD Vance's wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, prefer to keep their private lives on total lockdown. Shreya Chilukuri's Instagram account is completely private, allowing only 65 followers access to her 156 posts. While the SLOTUS often posts pictures with her children and husband, her sister and parents are absent from her feed. It might seem impossible to access any information on the younger Chilukuri daughter, but she isn't a complete ghost.

Chilukuri received her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Duke University in 2012, specializing in mechanical engineering and classical civilizations. After spending time in Connecticut and Germany as part of her studies, her first job post graduating saw the San Diego native return to her home city to work as a design engineer until 2016. Chilukuri would leave California and go on to spend five years working as a senior mechanical engineer at Raytheon in Tucson, Arizona — a missile and defense company. Currently back in San Diego and still working as a senior mechanical engineer, it seems as though, while Chilukuri does not have any obvious political aspirations of her own, she is well-integrated and familiar with the U.S. military industrial complex. There's more to life than work, however, and an insight into her hobbies gives us a closer look as to what the priorities of figures in the periphery of the White House are.