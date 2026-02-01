Who Is Usha Vance's Sister? Everything We Know About Her Ultra-Private Sibling
There are a plethora of celebrity siblings desperate for their share of the limelight — ABC even aired a reality series, "Claim to Fame", featuring the lesser-known relatives of A-listers. Others, such as the sister of JD Vance's wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, prefer to keep their private lives on total lockdown. Shreya Chilukuri's Instagram account is completely private, allowing only 65 followers access to her 156 posts. While the SLOTUS often posts pictures with her children and husband, her sister and parents are absent from her feed. It might seem impossible to access any information on the younger Chilukuri daughter, but she isn't a complete ghost.
Chilukuri received her Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Duke University in 2012, specializing in mechanical engineering and classical civilizations. After spending time in Connecticut and Germany as part of her studies, her first job post graduating saw the San Diego native return to her home city to work as a design engineer until 2016. Chilukuri would leave California and go on to spend five years working as a senior mechanical engineer at Raytheon in Tucson, Arizona — a missile and defense company. Currently back in San Diego and still working as a senior mechanical engineer, it seems as though, while Chilukuri does not have any obvious political aspirations of her own, she is well-integrated and familiar with the U.S. military industrial complex. There's more to life than work, however, and an insight into her hobbies gives us a closer look as to what the priorities of figures in the periphery of the White House are.
Shreya Chilukuri has embraced the West Coast lifestyle
While Usha Vance's life has changed since becoming second lady, Shreya Chilukuri hasn't strayed far from her roots. Both sisters opted for East Coast universities, but Chilukuri was sure to return to San Diego and stay closer to her parents. During her time at Duke, alongside involvement in the theater department and university record label, Vance's sister was also a coach for the Special Olympics and youth soccer team. These sporty interests are further reflected by photos of Vance's sister online participating in the San Diego Rock n' Roll half marathon, as well as her Instagram profile picture — seemingly being taken while on a hike.
As the youngest daughter, Chilukuri appears to follow her parents' footsteps closely. Their father, Radhakrishna "Krish" Chilukuri, is a retired mechanical engineer who now lectures, and their mother, Lakshmi, is a marine molecular biologist. However, despite Chilukuri's almost non-existent online presence and her family's absence from the SLOTUS Instagram page, it is clear that there isn't much that can shake their familial bond. In a post on X, JD Vance and Usha are pictured alongside the Chilukuri extended family for Thanksgiving dinner in 2024. Granted, a lot has happened since then, such as divorce rumors following Usha Vance's social media silence on JD's birthday, but Chilukuri is still opting to remain far from the public eye.