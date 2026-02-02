Candid Side-By-Side Images Show Donald Trump Has Always Been Unhinged

It's not exactly a secret that Donald Trump has trouble reining in his emotions. Be it in press conferences or on his platform, Truth Social, the President of the United States has time and again overreacted to random situations, picked fights with people who criticize his administration, and said the most disconnected words – even about people who have just died. However, sometimes we might forget just how unhinged he is, which is why these side-by-side pictures of Trump serve to remind us.

how it started vs. how it's going pic.twitter.com/y7AdemUDum — TONY (@TonyMichaelX) January 7, 2026

What's disturbing about the images above — aside from the fact that it looks like Trump hasn't evolved one bit in-between terms — is that both of them were taken during a supposedly serious moment. In the first photo, Trump seems to be imitating someone, since he so often mimics people in his rallies — though Trump has admitted wife Melania has no love for his impressions. In the second snap, he has his tongue out with an expression that suggests he is mocking someone.

We know that President Trump tends to be the most erratic when he is at "home" with his MAGA supporters. But his bizarre behavior isn't just in front of them. At the beginning of 2026, Trump called a female journalist's question stupid when she asked him about the nationwide protests that took place in Iran — the turmoil caused over 2,000 deaths, and the country indicated that U.S. military bases would not be spared (per AP News).