Candid Side-By-Side Images Show Donald Trump Has Always Been Unhinged
It's not exactly a secret that Donald Trump has trouble reining in his emotions. Be it in press conferences or on his platform, Truth Social, the President of the United States has time and again overreacted to random situations, picked fights with people who criticize his administration, and said the most disconnected words – even about people who have just died. However, sometimes we might forget just how unhinged he is, which is why these side-by-side pictures of Trump serve to remind us.
how it started vs. how it's going pic.twitter.com/y7AdemUDum
— TONY (@TonyMichaelX) January 7, 2026
What's disturbing about the images above — aside from the fact that it looks like Trump hasn't evolved one bit in-between terms — is that both of them were taken during a supposedly serious moment. In the first photo, Trump seems to be imitating someone, since he so often mimics people in his rallies — though Trump has admitted wife Melania has no love for his impressions. In the second snap, he has his tongue out with an expression that suggests he is mocking someone.
We know that President Trump tends to be the most erratic when he is at "home" with his MAGA supporters. But his bizarre behavior isn't just in front of them. At the beginning of 2026, Trump called a female journalist's question stupid when she asked him about the nationwide protests that took place in Iran — the turmoil caused over 2,000 deaths, and the country indicated that U.S. military bases would not be spared (per AP News).
A short trip down Donald Trump's unhinged memory lane
We can't forget that Donald Trump's mad behavior isn't limited to bad jokes at rallies and attacks on female professionals. In 2025, the president sparked controversy online, once again, because he decided it would be funny to post an AI-generated video of Hakeem Jeffries – the first Black House Minority Leader — with a sombrero, a fake mustache, and mariachi music as the soundtrack. For someone who often toots their own horn as a massively busy person, it seems like the POTUS has plenty of time to spare on such pointless activities.
We also can't forget Trump's one-hour crazed rant at the UN in 2025, during which he attacked climate change activists, the UN itself, and even escalators and teleprompters. When it came to Europe, he pressed on his immigrant stance, saying (per BBC): "Europe is in serious trouble. They have been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody has ever seen before ... Both the immigration and suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe."
But, perhaps, Trump's most unbalanced behavior is his firm belief that his administration is doing an excellent job, and that the U.S. is progressing at a fast pace. He ignores, however, that his approval rating is in free fall, and that some former MAGA diehards are starting to turn their backs on Trump and blow the whistle about what is really going on inside the walls of the White House.
But hey, at least his hair is extraordinary — that's Kelsey Grammer's thought on Donald Trump anyway.