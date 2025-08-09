Former MAGA Diehards Who Are Turning On Trump In His Second Term

In the chaos of the 2024 election cycle, Donald Trump ran a campaign based on several major promises — from mass deportations to pinkie swearing not to start new wars, Trump was ready to offer his followers everything they wanted to hear. However, now that he's firmly settled into his second presidential term, Trump has been making moves that seem to be upsetting his base. Of course, there were all the celebrities who left the country after Trump won, but now it seems that some of MAGA's diehard fans might be inching their way out the door as well.

While Trump is still able to rule the White House with an iron fist by keeping his subordinates like Karoline Leavitt in line, the rest of the rank and file appear to be shifting in their seats. There will always be hangers-on, like Lauren Boebert and Leavitt, who just might be obsessed with Trump, but the rift is becoming noticeable. Going from a group of true believers to beginning to question their fearless leader, there's a growing handful of always-Trumpers who appear to have turned a corner. These include former political allies and even some men who helped Trump get elected, all with their very own reasons for pivoting away from the president.