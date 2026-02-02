All Of The Rumors Swirling Around David Muir's Ultra-Private Love Life

In the world of network evening news, "World News Tonight with David Muir" became the ratings king. Muir has been a constant at the Disney-owned ABC Network, where he was handed the keys to their nightly news division in 2014, after he replaced Diane Sawyer. Since then, Muir has been there to report serious stories and interview presidents. He digs into what's going on behind the scenes in the world, while simultaneously keeping his own world so private that his hush-hush love life is a mystery.

Born in 1973, Muir has seemingly never been married or had kids. The closest proof you'll find of a purported girlfriend is from Kate Dries, Jezebel's former deputy editor, who claimed to be dating Muir in a blog for Jezebel in September 2015. She wrote about her innocent crush on former "World News Tonight" host Peter Jennings and added, "But Peter would quickly be pushed far from my mind during my courtship with David. I mean, will you look at this man?" However, based on Jezebel's often satirical nature and the joking content of her article, it's unlikely that Dries and Muir were actually a couple.

All else fans have to go on with Muir's love life are tabloid rumors. One says he may have been in a relationship with his ABC News co-worker Gio Benitez, who is openly gay and now married. Another claims he was previously connected to a supposed entrepreneur named Sean. However, neither of those relationships were ever confirmed, nor is there any truth to the wild speculation that he has something going on with his good friend, Kelly Ripa, who is married.