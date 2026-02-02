All Of The Rumors Swirling Around David Muir's Ultra-Private Love Life
In the world of network evening news, "World News Tonight with David Muir" became the ratings king. Muir has been a constant at the Disney-owned ABC Network, where he was handed the keys to their nightly news division in 2014, after he replaced Diane Sawyer. Since then, Muir has been there to report serious stories and interview presidents. He digs into what's going on behind the scenes in the world, while simultaneously keeping his own world so private that his hush-hush love life is a mystery.
Born in 1973, Muir has seemingly never been married or had kids. The closest proof you'll find of a purported girlfriend is from Kate Dries, Jezebel's former deputy editor, who claimed to be dating Muir in a blog for Jezebel in September 2015. She wrote about her innocent crush on former "World News Tonight" host Peter Jennings and added, "But Peter would quickly be pushed far from my mind during my courtship with David. I mean, will you look at this man?" However, based on Jezebel's often satirical nature and the joking content of her article, it's unlikely that Dries and Muir were actually a couple.
All else fans have to go on with Muir's love life are tabloid rumors. One says he may have been in a relationship with his ABC News co-worker Gio Benitez, who is openly gay and now married. Another claims he was previously connected to a supposed entrepreneur named Sean. However, neither of those relationships were ever confirmed, nor is there any truth to the wild speculation that he has something going on with his good friend, Kelly Ripa, who is married.
Muir's neighbors won't discuss his private life either
In 2025, the Daily Mail wrote a story about the lavish $7 million home David Muir resides in on the lake in Skaneateles, New York. There, they spoke to one of his neighbors, Cheryl Foster. She said, "It's no-one's business," when questioned outright if he was dating anyone, which convinced the outlet he could be in a relationship (though that is not confirmed). The only thing Foster would confirm is, "I know he has a dog."
The closest we've gotten to Muir's private life is the love he has for his family, with the host posting photos of his niece's college graduation on his Instagram page and referring to himself as "a proud uncle." Then there's the dog, a German short-haired pointer named Axel, whom he talked about on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in 2020, explaining how Axel helped him decompress during the COVID-19 pandemic. Muir also raved about his dog in a 2025 interview with People, which included a photo of him kissing his pooch on the ear.
That's all of the kissing from Muir the public is likely going to see, but he's also aware many have the hots for him due to friends sending him hilarious thirst trap TikToks of the news anchor. Muir revealed to People that they ask him, "'When did you become Daddy?'" and added, "So I don't know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I'll take it as a compliment, I think." The voice of "World News Tonight" knows of the fanbase who finds him attractive, yet he's not talking about anyone in his inner circle who might feel the same way. Muir's only interested in reporting the news, not making it.