Before & After Photos Of Kathy Bates' Ozempic Face Are Jarring

If there is one trend that has taken Hollywood by storm, it is the use of Ozempic, Mounjaro, and other weight-loss drugs. After an actor starts to use it, they may transform their look and figure completely, but maybe no other Ozempic case has been more jarring than that of Kathy Bates of "Matlock," "American Horror Story," and "Misery" fame, and her stunning weight loss. The Oscar-winning actor has been known throughout most of her career for being a plump woman, but she has lost a whopping 100 pounds over the years, which makes her look completely different and might make you do a double-take whenever you look at her recent photos.

As you can see, it's almost like looking at two different people. The photo on the right was taken during the 2026 AARP Movies for Grownups Awards in January (where she wore a stunning white dress and blazer, unlike her fashion disaster at the 2025 Emmys), in which Bates received the prize for Best Actress (TV) for her lead performance in "Matlock."

The CBS series is where Bates first started to show off her drastic change to the world, but in 2026, she's made it clear that she is not done improving her look. The photo on the left, taken in 2018, underscores how Bates' change was fast. However, Bates has stated on more than one occasion that her weight loss was a way more complex process than just whipping up an Ozempic vial and giving herself an injection.