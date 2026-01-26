JD & Usha Vance's 4th Baby Could Have Name That'll Excite Erika Kirk, Consultant Predicts
After many rumors and speculation surrounding their marriage, Usha Vance and JD Vance shifted the narrative with their January 2026 pregnancy announcement. Since Usha's due date is July 2026, so many things about the Vances' behavior finally make sense now, like Usha's recent time away from the spotlight. Usha and JD currently have three kids, and they shared that their new arrival will be a boy.
Since the gender reveal is over, now we're wondering: What will the Vances name their new addition? To help narrow down the possibilities, The List reached out to Baby Name Consultant Taylor A. Humphrey from What's in a Baby Name. For starters, Humphrey studied the Vances' naming strategies so far, which are inspired from all over the globe. "Ewan Blaine is a short and strong choice with Celtic/Anglo-Saxon roots," she remarked. "Honoring Usha's Indian heritage, their second son's name, Vivek, is Sanskrit for 'wisdom' or 'discernment.'" The naming expert noted that the Vances used a similar strategy when their daughter was born, explaining that Mirabel is a Spanish name that means "wondrous beauty."
When it comes to the new baby, one of Humphrey's recommendations was Charles — a possibility that would be very exciting for Erika Kirk, since the name would honor her late husband, Charlie Kirk. Some might see that as a contentious choice, since Erika and JD's close connection has continued to be under the microscope. However, Usha's also demonstrated her friendship with Erika, offering hugs and helpful advice while Erika grieved.
The Vances have a lot of meaningful options to choose from
As Baby Name Consultant Taylor A. Humphrey notes on Instagram, some people find it more difficult to choose boys' names compared to girls' names. Luckily for JD and Usha Vance, they already have plenty of experience coming up with options that fit their family's vibe. This time Humphrey predicts the Vances will "lean toward names that bridge their blended heritage thoughtfully ... perhaps nodding to wisdom and virtue themes (like Vivek), whimsical elegance (like Mirabel Rose), or sturdy classicism (like Ewan Blaine)."
Beyond Charles, Humphrey also suggested Kris and Rohan as strong possibilities. "Short for Krishna or Kristian, this nickname-as-first name blends both parents' spiritual beliefs, and honors Usha's father's name, Radhakrishna," Humphrey explained to The List. Since Usha's dad goes by the nickname Krish, this choice would also avoid any confusion during family get-togethers. As for Rohan, Humphrey appreciated the multiple meanings, noting that it means "ascending" in Sanskrit and is also a kingdom in "Lord of the Rings." In the past, JD has been very vocal about his fandom for J.R.R. Tolkien.
The Vances could also use one of these names as their new son's middle name, Humphrey explained. As examples, she suggested combos like "Rohan Warner, Bodhi Charles, and Ethan Kris." However, Humphrey isn't the only one who thinks Charles is a top contender for the Vances' youngest. A lot of people also have the same idea, according to Newsweek.