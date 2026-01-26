Why Ariana From Landman Looks So Familiar

If you're a "Landman" fan, then chances are you've wondered why the cast looks so familiar. Sure, there are actors like Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliott, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm, whose names we know as soon as we see them on screen. But, others send us straight to Google trying to figure out where we've seen them before. If you found yourself scratching your head upon seeing Ariana, you're not alone. 23-year-old Paulina Chávez plays Ariana, and while she may be young, she's managed to rack up credits that introduced her to plenty of people long before she appeared on "Landman."

Chávez's debut role was a decade ago: she played Carmen on one episode of the series "Day 5" in 2016. If you're a big Christmas movie fan, you may have watched her alongside Mario Lopez in 2020's "Feliz NaviDAD." Netflix watchers might recognize her as the titular character in the 2020 series, "Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love." Or, they may have seen her two years later as Flora in "Fate: The Winx Saga," a live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's "Winx Club." In 2025, she played Mia Garcia in "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip." Some extra observant TV watchers may have recognized Ariana from "Landman" for another reason: her voice. If it was how Chávez sounded that was familiar, then you probably watched Netflix's "The Casagrandes Movie;" she provided the voice for Punguari and Shara.