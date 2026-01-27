Why Ali Larter's Husband Looks So Familiar

Ali Larter's husband, Hayes MacArthur, has stood by her side throughout her career, and vice versa. Named after his great aunt, Hollywood legend Helen Hayes, MacArthur started his career as a stand-up comedian and studied at The Groundlings while living in a rat-infested apartment with fellow comedians Ike Barinholtz and Josh Meyers, as he joked on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2016. In 2003, MacArthur won the Rebels of Comedy Competition; soon after, he began making guest appearances on TV, showing up in episodes of "King of Queens" and "Medium" in 2005.

MacArthur has continued to work in film and TV, having roles in hit movies like girl dad Dwayne Johnson's family comedy "The Game Plan" and the holiday comedy "Dear Santa." Along the way, MacArthur executive produced and starred in "Mr. Mom," a series based on the classic Michael Keaton movie, and guest-starred on "The Morning Show." Among comedy fans, though, MacArthur is likely best known for playing Rashida Jones' partner Detective Jay Geils in Nancy and Steve Carell's show, "Angie Tribeca." In 2025, MacArthur starred in the Amazon series "Runarounds."

Hayes isn't the only famous MacArthur. As he posted on Instagram, his grandmother modeled for Coca-Cola and was, as he put it, "The woman who launched the whole beverage." His brother, Scott MacArthur, also works in film and TV; he was a writer and actor on "The Righteous Gemstones" and "The Mick," and is a series regular in Kate Hudson's Netflix series "Running Point." Finally, his aforementioned great aunt Helen was the first person to win the so-called Triple Crown of acting, garnering an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony.