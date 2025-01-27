Who Is Ali Larter's Real-Life Husband, Hayes MacArthur?

Have you ever wondered whatever happened to "Legally Blonde" star Ali Larter? Well, she kept acting — reprising her breakout role as Clear Rivers in "Final Destination 2," playing beloved video game character Claire Redfield in the "Resident Evil" movies, and enjoying a leading role on NBC's superhero drama "Heroes." Larter's stunning transformation eventually led her to a main role on "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's Paramount Plus drama "Landman," in which she plays Angela Norris, the ex-wife of main protagonist Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton. Watching Larter's fictional love life unfold on screen might just be enough to get you wondering who the "Landman" star's real-life partner is.

Since 2009, Larter has been happily married to fellow actor and comedian Hayes MacArthur. Larter and MacArthur share two children and have shown a willingness to nurture their family dynamic away from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. "We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness," Larter said of her and MacArthur's decision to move their family to Idaho during a 2024 interview with Rue Magazine. "Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before. People look out for each other. There's a real sense of community here and we're so happy to be a part of it." But just who is the man who Larter was ready and willing to marry after just a few dates? Here's everything you need to know about Larter's real-life husband.

