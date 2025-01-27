Who Is Ali Larter's Real-Life Husband, Hayes MacArthur?
Have you ever wondered whatever happened to "Legally Blonde" star Ali Larter? Well, she kept acting — reprising her breakout role as Clear Rivers in "Final Destination 2," playing beloved video game character Claire Redfield in the "Resident Evil" movies, and enjoying a leading role on NBC's superhero drama "Heroes." Larter's stunning transformation eventually led her to a main role on "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's Paramount Plus drama "Landman," in which she plays Angela Norris, the ex-wife of main protagonist Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton. Watching Larter's fictional love life unfold on screen might just be enough to get you wondering who the "Landman" star's real-life partner is.
Since 2009, Larter has been happily married to fellow actor and comedian Hayes MacArthur. Larter and MacArthur share two children and have shown a willingness to nurture their family dynamic away from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. "We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness," Larter said of her and MacArthur's decision to move their family to Idaho during a 2024 interview with Rue Magazine. "Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before. People look out for each other. There's a real sense of community here and we're so happy to be a part of it." But just who is the man who Larter was ready and willing to marry after just a few dates? Here's everything you need to know about Larter's real-life husband.
Show business is in Hayes MacArthur's blood
Not a lot of people seem to realize this, but Hayes MacArthur is low-key Hollywood royalty. It's no secret that his brother is fellow actor and writer Scott MacArthur, who had a main role on Fox's "The Mick" and has appeared in films including "Halloween Kills" and the "Breaking Bad" sequel "El Camino." However, Hayes and Scott were far from the first MacArthurs to take on Tinseltown.
Hayes' great-uncle was reporter and author Charles MacArthur, who — alongside co-writer Ben Hecht — won the Oscar for Best Original Story for "The Scoundrel" at the 8th Academy Awards in 1936. What's more, Charles was married to actor Helen Hayes, whom Hayes MacArthur is named after. Helen made history in 1977 when she became the second-ever person — and the very first woman — to achieve EGOT status by winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. "My father was very close to my great aunt Helen and we visited her at her house in Nyack," Hayes MacArthur told Classic Chicago in 2016, adding, "I saw her shortly before she died in 1993. She was a very vibrant yet humble lady."
Charles and Helen's son James MacArthur was also a famous actor known for his role as Danno in the original 1968 incarnation of "Hawaii Five-0." James' sister Mary MacArthur also pursued acting, though her career was cut short in 1949 when she died of polio at just 19 years of age.
Hayes MacArthur's stepfather was once CEO of Fruit of the Loom
Hayes MacArthur's birth father is a man named Bruce MacArthur. Meanwhile, the actor's stepfather is none other than prominent businessman William F. "Bill" Farley. Farley married Hayes' mother, Shelley MacArthur, in 1992, when Hayes would have been about 15. Farley is notable for being the CEO of underwear-focused clothing company Fruit of the Loom from 1985 to 1999. He became a very wealthy man in the process, and even considered running for president of the United States in 1988, around the height of his success.
Unfortunately for Farley, it all came crashing down in 1999. Fruit of the Loom filed for bankruptcy that year, but not before publicly ousting Farley after years of losing money hand over fist. Not one to stay down, however, Farley eventually started a new company called Zrii. He also became a part owner of the Chicago White Sox baseball team in the '70s, though Farley confirmed in a 2016 Facebook post that he no longer held his share.
While Farley often shares family photos and updates on Facebook, he and Hayes don't seem to speak about each other publicly very often. For her part, though, Shelley has voiced support for her son's acting career, telling Classic Chicago, "From the day he was born, Hayes was spreading joy, laughter and entertainment for everyone around him. He is exactly where he is supposed to be!"
Hayes MacArthur was a series regular on Angie Tribeca
On the subject of Hayes MacArthur's acting career, one of his most prominent roles was that of Jay Geils on TBS' satirical police procedural "Angie Tribeca." What started as a mere guest-starring gig quickly turned into a job as a series regular for MacArthur, who shared the screen with leading lady Rashida Jones, one of legendary record producer Quincy Jones' seven children (speaking of Hollywood royalty).
MacArthur was a fixture on "Angie Tribeca" throughout the show's first three seasons. However, he was absent from the fourth and final season. While there doesn't appear to be much information regarding why MacArthur left, it should be noted that the show's release schedule got a bit weird at the end. "Angie Tribeca" Season 4 premiered in December 2018, 18 months after Season 3 ended. Additionally, all 10 episodes of Season 4 aired on TBS over the course of just two days.
Granted, Season 1 did a similar marathon-style drop back in 2016. But by the time Season 4 came along, the writing seemed to be on the wall. News of the cancellation broke in May 2019, with Deadline reporting that multiple cast members had already been pursuing other work by that point. Still, MacArthur was apparently just happy to be involved at all. "I have found that, in this business, most good stuff happens by accident, and I try to be in as many accidents as possible," he told Classic Chicago in 2016.
Hayes MacArthur has been in numerous other shows and movies
Of course, Hayes MacArthur's acting career doesn't begin and end with "Angie Tribeca," as he's appeared in numerous other films and TV shows. As far as the small screen is concerned, MacArthur got his start with a one-off role on "The King of Queens" in 2005. He later played sports broadcaster Curt "The Ironman" Irons in two episodes of "How I Met Your Mother" — one in 2007 and another in 2009. Though Curt wasn't around much in the grand scheme of things, he did have a fling with Robin Scherbatsky, played by "HIMYM" co-lead Cobie Smulders.
Prior to "Angie Tribeca," MacArthur also had series regular status on short-lived sitcoms like "Perfect Couples" and "Go On," both NBC shows. Six years after the latter ended, he joined the main cast of Netflix's Christmas sitcom "Merry Happy Whatever" in 2019. Furthermore, in August 2024, Prime Video announced that MacArthur would be a series regular on its teen drama "The Runarounds." Meanwhile, on the big screen, MacArthur has appeared in movies including the Ice Cube-led family comedy "Are We Done Yet?," the Jay Baruchel and Alice Eve-co-starring rom-com "She's Out of My League," and the Ben Affleck sports drama "The Way Back." All that being said, one of MacArthur's very first movie roles was in the 2007 Stone-Age comedy "Homo Erectus." While the film itself was far from a massive success, MacArthur's time on its Texas set would change the trajectory of his personal life forever.
Hayes MacArthur was Ali Larter's first 'real' love
It was on the set of "Homo Erectus" in 2005 that Hayes MacArthur met his future wife. He and Ali Larter both appeared in that film, starring opposite the likes of writer-director Adam Rifkin, David Carradine, and Gary Busey, among others. MacArthur and Larter began dating not long after their fateful first encounter, and Larter knew right away that she had found the one.
"I'm in a healthy relationship, and now that I'm actually in love, I know that what came before wasn't real," the "Final Destination" star gushed to Cosmopolitan in September 2007, continuing, "I told my boyfriend after three weeks that I wanted to marry him and that we could do it tomorrow." Larter also accurately predicted her own future, adding, "I do want to get engaged and married ... and I look forward to that time when I'm home with babies."
Indeed, MacArthur and Larter ended up getting engaged in December 2007. They tied the knot at MacArthur's family's summer home in Maine in August 2009. MacArthur and Larter welcomed their son into the world just one year later, with their daughter following suit in 2015. And while he and his famous wife now reside in the Idaho mountains with their kids, MacArthur says the northeastern-most corner of the U.S. will always hold a special place in her heart. "Besides where we are living now, Maine is my favorite place on earth," he told Rue Magazine in 2024.