The Bizarre Reality Show Kristi Noem Reportedly Wants The Trump Admin To Be Part Of

Kristi Noem has been a controversial figure since even before she became President Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security. In 2024, Noem made headlines thanks to a passage in her book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward", in which she admitted to once killing a dog. However, as awful as that was, it's nothing compared to the criticism she now receives as the head of the Department of Homeland Security, where she's constantly under fire for her many inappropriate moments when it comes to handling illegal immigration — such as offering migrants a small sum of money to leave the United States on their own. That was hardly the first time Noem was negatively linked to immigrants, either. In the early days of the second Trump administration, she reportedly tried to use them for a cringeworthy reality show.

According to a May 15, 2025 exclusive from the Daily Mail, producer Rob Worsoff of "Duck Dynasty" and "Millionaire Matchmaker" fame approached the DHS and several networks about a rather wild idea: a reality TV show in which immigrants in the U.S. would battle it out to see who can win the chance to become a legal citizen. Worsoff, who planned to call the show "The American," had it all thought out, too — the concept allegedly revolved around a train of the same name, which "contestants would ride around the country, competing in regionally specific 'cultural' contests such as rolling logs in Wisconsin," concluding with the victor becoming a citizen at the U.S. Capitol.

Now, you might think that most politicians would immediately say no to this kind of proposal, recognizing the impending disaster of such a series — but not Noem. Despite DHS spokesman Tricia McLaughlin claiming in a press release that Noem didn't know about the proposal, the same Daily Mail report alleged that "Noem supports the projects and wants to proceed."