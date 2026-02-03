Sean Penn's Massive Age Gap With His Girlfriend Beats Karoline Leavitt & Her Husband

Since love is blind, you can't be too surprised when two people in the throes of it blatantly ignore the age gap between them. While a lot of people wouldn't even consider dating someone from a completely different generation, clearly, Sean Penn isn't one of them. The Oscar-winning actor is reportedly dating Valeria Nicov, who is a whopping 35 years younger than him. Not that he was trying, but Penn managed to give Karoline Leavitt a run for her money, relationship-wise.

The White House press secretary has made headlines several times due to the age gap between Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior. Now, the Trump staffer can even say that the age gap between them isn't even that big, and cite Penn as an example. In case you missed it, Penn and Nicov went public with their relationship in 2024, after Page Six spotted the couple kissing in public in Madrid.

Nicov is a Moldovan actor and model who hasn't starred in any major productions at the time of writing. Penn hasn't spoken publicly about his relationship, so we don't know what drew them to each other and what their thoughts are on their age gap. But, judging by the photos, Penn and Nicov don't seem worried about it. Shortly before they went public, Penn told the New York Times that being single made him happy on a daily basis.