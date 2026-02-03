Shady Nicknames Tim Walz Has Been Saddled With

Everyone learned all about the life of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz back in 2024, when he became a national name after Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate. Walz's neighborly look and charmingly sharp Midwestern wit gave him an energy rarely seen from the Democrats when it came to national elections. And left-leaning voters loved how Walz could zero in on Donald Trump's weakness with a single sentence. While Harris and Walz failed to win the 2024 election, it became clear to everyone that Tim Walz would play a bigger role in the future of his party and the country.

Sadly, a fraud case in Minnesota later dealt a massive blow to Tim Walz's political standing, and, in January 2026, he announced that he would not run for reelection. This, along with the actions of ICE in his state, has put Walz back in the spotlight, prompting the MAGA world to give him some new nicknames. At the end of December 2025, instead of spending time with any of his dozen children, Elon Musk was busy calling Walz "Traitor Tim" on X. A month later, conservative influencer Nick Sortor headed to X to label Walz with the unoriginal nickname "soyboy." And while these attempts to belittle the governor aren't likely to catch on, there is one nickname that has followed Tim Walz since the 2024 campaign.