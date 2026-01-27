Lauren Sánchez's Dior Fashion Show Fail Is Giving 'Mob Wife' As The Internet Takes Out Its Claws

Lauren Sánchez Bezos has another swing and a miss with her Paris Fashion Week outfits. First, there was the red outfit Sánchez Bezos wore to the Schiaparelli show. Then she went to the Dior show. And her new outfit was another of Sánchez Bezos' outfits that made her wedding dress look good. She went with a Dior outfit that featured a pencil skirt, a belted jacket with a large fur collar that gave vibes, and seemingly no shirt underneath — just a lacy bra. Sánchez Bezos certainly isn't afraid to show skin; remember her inauguration outfit that caught the eye of Mark Zuckerberg? Overall, the outfit just isn't working for her, and she's getting quite the round of critiques online for her mob wife-esque style.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos roasted for her style at Dior fashion show. Social media users compared her look to a 'mob wife' while criticizing her style: "Looks like SHEIN." "She is wearing Amazon essential." "Money can't buy style or taste." "Tacky." pic.twitter.com/FE7q7XTpHu — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 27, 2026

To start, people noticed that the skirt could have benefited from having a bit of stretch to it or being in a larger size, as it seemed like it was hard for her to walk in. There's footage on TikTok of Sánchez Bezos taking an awkward step up onto a curb. She also tripped at a doorstep; everyone has their clumsy moments, but it seems like just a bit more flexibility in the skirt would have made it easier to get around. But it wasn't just the lack of practicality in the outfit that had people calling her out.