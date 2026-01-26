Lauren Sánchez's Red-Hot Outfit At Paris Fashion Week Goes Up In Flames

Although Lauren Sánchez Bezos underwent a style transformation after she met Jeff Bezos, her current wardrobe hasn't been immune to harsh critique. In her case, more choices seem to equal more opportunity to get seriously panned. Unfortunately, Sánchez Bezos seems to have a bunch of outfits that are worse than her awful wedding dress. The author and philanthropist didn't appear to improve her track record when she attended Paris Fashion Week in January 2026. Sánchez Bezos wore a glowing red Schiaparelli suit, accessorized with a bag from the same designer, which featured 3D eyes, nose, and mouth details.

Pierre Suu/Getty

Although the red hue complemented Sánchez Bezos' skin tone and hair, the vibrant 'fit wasn't a hit with social media users. "She makes an expensive suit look like a bag of potatoes," opined one person on Instagram. Another jokingly quipped, "Omg, she looks like a blood transfusion bag."

A third got a little more specific with their gripes, remarking, "girl is too short for that suit." It's too bad, since Sánchez Bezos has long been known for her lethal legs, and the skirt had a long slit that revealed her super-muscular calves. However, this aspect was undermined by the hemline. Rather than grazing her knees, the skirt was a couple of inches longer, creating an flattering look. Sánchez Bezos is said to be 5 feet, 4 inches tall, which means that she might try petite sizes for a better fit.