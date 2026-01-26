Lauren Sánchez's Red-Hot Outfit At Paris Fashion Week Goes Up In Flames
Although Lauren Sánchez Bezos underwent a style transformation after she met Jeff Bezos, her current wardrobe hasn't been immune to harsh critique. In her case, more choices seem to equal more opportunity to get seriously panned. Unfortunately, Sánchez Bezos seems to have a bunch of outfits that are worse than her awful wedding dress. The author and philanthropist didn't appear to improve her track record when she attended Paris Fashion Week in January 2026. Sánchez Bezos wore a glowing red Schiaparelli suit, accessorized with a bag from the same designer, which featured 3D eyes, nose, and mouth details.
Although the red hue complemented Sánchez Bezos' skin tone and hair, the vibrant 'fit wasn't a hit with social media users. "She makes an expensive suit look like a bag of potatoes," opined one person on Instagram. Another jokingly quipped, "Omg, she looks like a blood transfusion bag."
A third got a little more specific with their gripes, remarking, "girl is too short for that suit." It's too bad, since Sánchez Bezos has long been known for her lethal legs, and the skirt had a long slit that revealed her super-muscular calves. However, this aspect was undermined by the hemline. Rather than grazing her knees, the skirt was a couple of inches longer, creating an flattering look. Sánchez Bezos is said to be 5 feet, 4 inches tall, which means that she might try petite sizes for a better fit.
Sánchez Bezos' bag also failed to impress
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' fiery suit may have taken most of the heat, but her accessories didn't fully escape the snark. While she and her husband, Jeff Bezos, shielded their eyes with sporty sunglasses, the eyes of Sánchez Bezos' bag stared out, creating a creepy vibe. Aptly named the "Face Bag," a blue variation of this design retails for over $8,000 on Schiaparelli's website. While it's not known how much Sánchez Bezos' bag cost, when it comes to purses, she appears to be a huge fan of expensive statement bags. For instance, retailing at almost $6,000, Sánchez Bezos' coffee cup clutch was wildly expensive. After she was launched into space, Sánchez Bezos was gifted an even pricier bag that looked like an alien ship from an old sci-fi film.
Although the face bag may be unsettling, at least it's not as kitschy as some of her collection. However, one Instagram user couldn't resist mocking Sánchez Bezos' choice, saying, "I can't unsee his (Bezos) face on her purse." Fortunately, Sánchez Bezos didn't combine her enthusiasm for Schiaparelli's face design with her fashion. The designer also created versions of a "face dress," adding the 3D elements to a black velvet gown as well as a wedding dress. If Sánchez Bezos had stepped out in a face gown for her 2025 wedding, it's possible she could have gotten even more shade.