Lily Allen Was Never The Same After Her Divorce From David Harbour (She Was Better)
Singer-songwriter Lily Allen clearly went through a lot over the course of her messy breakup from actor David Harbour. In February 2025, it came to light that the celebrity couple had separated after four years of marriage, with a source telling People that their issues had been happening for a while. Several months later, in October 2025, Allen went public with what she had been going through behind closed doors by dropping her fifth studio album, "West End Girl." Throughout the recording, Allen strongly suggests that Harbour violated the terms of their open-marriage agreement, crossing the line into infidelity (per Entertainment Weekly). This was far from the end of it, given that the album landed Allen in a nasty feud with her ex-husband's alleged mistress. Allen has made no secret of the fact that the end of her marriage was an incredibly difficult time. However, it seems she's come out on the other side of it ready to live a better, fuller life than ever before.
In early January 2026, Allen shared a slew of vacation photos on Instagram. "A lovely holiday to bring in the new year with my beautiful babies. Right now, back to business. LFG '26," she wrote in the post caption. And if you needed any further proof that Allen's stunning transformation has yet to reach its peak, she made it clear just a few months later that not even being run off the road by a truck could keep her down. In a separate Instagram post, she noted that she obviously "could have done without" the accident, but that she still had a "relatively good start to 2026" and was "happy to be alive."
Lily Allen's second divorce taught her some hard lessons
While Lily Allen appears to have turned over a much-needed new leaf in the wake of her split from David Harbour, the process itself was far from an easy one. In January 2025, Allen shared on her "Miss Me?" podcast that she has "been going through a tough time over the last few months and my eating has become a real issue." With word of her separation from Harbour getting out just one month after that podcast, and "West End Girl" following later in the year, it soon became apparent exactly what Allen had been going through.
It's clear that Allen also learned a lot of valuable lessons from the end of her marriage to Harbour, even if those lessons were difficult. For instance, during an interview with The Observer in December 2025, Allen confessed that the experience made her reflect on her own behavior during her first marriage to Sam Cooper. "I have a better idea now of the pain I may have inflicted," she said, adding, "I've learned how horrible it is to be on the receiving end of that." Allen and Cooper divorced in 2018 — two years before Allen married Harbour — following admitted infidelity on Allen's part.
In an Esquire interview that was conducted shortly before Allen dropped her breakup album in late 2025, but wasn't actually published online until after the fact, Harbour himself didn't directly acknowledge his ex, but did speak about how making mistakes and learning from them is part of life's journey. In other words, it seems that moving on was probably best for all involved.