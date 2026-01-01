Lily Allen's Full Transformation Is Jaw-Dropping

Both of Lily Allen's parents had established careers in the entertainment industry well before she was born. Her mother, Alison Owen, works as a film producer, and her father, Keith Allen, is a well-known Welsh musician and actor. Lily grew up with her older sister, Sarah Owen, and her younger brother, Alfie Allen, who later starred as Theon Greyjoy in HBO's "Game of Thrones." (Understandably, Allen turned down the role of Theon's sister in "Game of Thrones.")

However, just because someone has famous parents doesn't mean their childhood was idyllic. In fact, many parts of Lily's life have been quite tragic. Lily's father left the family when she was only 4 years old to pursue other things. With just their mother, who often worked long hours, the kids had to fend for themselves. In 2006, Lily made it clear her life was anything but glamorous as a child. "I lived in a council flat for the first nine years of my life, eating spaghetti on toast," she told The Independent.

Lily often speaks about how she felt abandoned by her parents and craved love from others. "I remember being young and thinking, 'I just want to be old so that everyone listens to me and takes me seriously,'" Lily added. She recalled going to her first boyfriend's house, where the entire family sat around the table at dinner time, and loving the experience. "Not that I come from a bad family, but I realized that was exactly what I was after. I just wanted to be cuddled and hugged and loved."