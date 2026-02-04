The Scandal That Tainted Landman Star Ali Larter's Reputation

With "Landman," Ali Larter is experiencing a level of success and popularity she hasn't seen since the first season of "Heroes." When the show first debuted in 2006, it was a massive hit, and transformed Ali Larter's career from playing teen roles to more mature characters. But, there was drama behind the scenes. In a 2020 essay for Variety, Leonard Roberts, who played Larter's husband on the superhero series, wrote about the issues he had with the "Landman" star and the creative minds behind the show, and how it led to him being fired from the hit series.

Roberts found Larter difficult to work with from the start, but tried to smooth things over by giving the actress a bottle of wine and a note that he hoped would ease the tension between them. Instead, things intensified. While rehearsing an intimate bedroom scene, Larter took issue with a request from the episode's director, which led to what Roberts describes as a "intense and loud conversation." Roberts later learned that Larter had previously filmed an intimate scene for the show with actor Adrian Pasdar and had no issues despite the two scenes being similar.

Before filming of the second season started, Roberts was told that his character would be killed off. Adding injury to insult, the show's creator, Tim Kring, explained that the decision was made not because of anything Roberts himself had done, but because of Larter's actions. Roberts, in his essay, suggests that his race may have played a part in how Larter responded to working with him.