Everything We Know About Tom Homan's Wife Elizabeth
Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan is back in the news, thanks to his deployment to Minnesota after two citizens were shot and killed by ICE agents within the span of less than three weeks. The president took to Truth Social (via X, formerly Twitter) to impart this bit of information, penning, "I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me." Homan is known for being tough on immigration, and he's dedicated most of his career to the operation. In June 2025, however, the focus shifted to his wife after Tom revealed on the "Pod Force One" podcast that he's not exactly enjoying quality family time, thanks to his contentious job title.
Not much is known about Tom's wife, Elizabeth Homan, except that she's not seeing much of her husband right now. "I don't see my family very much," the border czar disclosed on the podcast. "My wife's living separately from me right now, mainly because I work so many hours, but mostly because of the death threats against me." It's no wonder Elizabeth keeps a low profile.
While Tom didn't reveal too much about his private life on the podcast, he did disclose that he and Elizabeth met back in 1998 — on a blind date, no less. He described her as "the best thing that ever happened to me" and that she's supported him as he navigates his tumultuous job.
Elizabeth has had to make sacrifices for her husband's job
Relationship rumors tend to haunt MAGA marriages, and Donald Trump and other MAGA husbands have been plagued by affair drama. Tom Homan has been plagued by a different affair — that is, the affair of having allegedly accepted a $50,000 bribe during an FBI sting operation that took place in 2024. The Trump administration has refused to discuss this, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has dismissed it as completely untrue. Of course, with her husband being in the spotlight, these scandals affect Elizabeth Homan too. One wonders how she deals with curious neighbors questioning her husband's integrity. Tom's alleged underhanded dealings aren't the only things Elizabeth has had to contend with either — she's also had to sacrifice a quiet retirement with her husband.
In 2017, Tom was set to retire. Then he received a call from Trump's then Chief of Staff John Kelly, which ended up turning his retirement plan on its head. "I remember him saying, I know it was bad timing, but the president-elect wanted me to stay and run [ICE]," Tom told the Daily Caller in 2024 (via BBC).
During his interview on "Pod Force One," Tom recalled Trump asking him to come work for him again ahead of his second term. This time, he was having dinner with his wife when the call came. She responded, "Uh-oh, he's asking you to come back, isn't he?" She then told Tom to take the job, threatening to divorce him if he didn't. When he asked why she would say such a thing, Elizabeth retorted that she didn't want to live through four more years of him being angry about the state of the border. "She's a trooper," Tom noted. We have to agree.