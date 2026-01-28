Everything We Know About Tom Homan's Wife Elizabeth

Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan is back in the news, thanks to his deployment to Minnesota after two citizens were shot and killed by ICE agents within the span of less than three weeks. The president took to Truth Social (via X, formerly Twitter) to impart this bit of information, penning, "I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me." Homan is known for being tough on immigration, and he's dedicated most of his career to the operation. In June 2025, however, the focus shifted to his wife after Tom revealed on the "Pod Force One" podcast that he's not exactly enjoying quality family time, thanks to his contentious job title.

Not much is known about Tom's wife, Elizabeth Homan, except that she's not seeing much of her husband right now. "I don't see my family very much," the border czar disclosed on the podcast. "My wife's living separately from me right now, mainly because I work so many hours, but mostly because of the death threats against me." It's no wonder Elizabeth keeps a low profile.

While Tom didn't reveal too much about his private life on the podcast, he did disclose that he and Elizabeth met back in 1998 — on a blind date, no less. He described her as "the best thing that ever happened to me" and that she's supported him as he navigates his tumultuous job.