Relationship Rumors That Haunt These MAGA Marriages
When you're a politician, you'd better accept that your personal life is no longer private. Whenever a new political figure rises to the top, the media and pundits are quick to poke their noses into said politician's personal relationships, and if that politician is married, the tea tends to be even hotter. It doesn't help that President Donald Trump's MAGA buddies all appear to have his checkered past in common. Allegations of sexual assault, affairs, and questionable conduct abound among the men in the president's inner circle, and as the divisive politician's second term drags on, the rumor mill continues its relentless churn, delivering new scandalous headlines pertaining to the most famous MAGA marriages.
Trump himself has weathered several rumors about his marriage to Melania Trump. Most of it is entirely his own fault. But, in typical Trump fashion, the president has occasionally taken it upon himself to comment on the marriages of those he considers his most loyal henchmen. While delivering a speech at the Congressional Ball in December 2025, Trump hinted at the strain politics place on a marriage (was he speaking from experience?), telling the crowd that "spouses and loved ones" deserve a generous thank you for "[making] incredible sacrifices for us as politicians," per the Daily Beast.
It might be safe to say that these sacrifices sometimes end up taking their toll. Trump's married MAGA buddies have all faced some disturbing scuttlebutt pertaining to their marriages, some more eyebrow-raising than others.
Donald and Melania Trump's marriage is reportedly devoid of any real affection
Over the years, there have been ample signs that Donald Trump and Melania Trump's marriage might be on the rocks. The reason they stick together, however, apparently comes down to the fact that they never married for love in the first place. At least, that's what Melania's former friend and assistant, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, told BBC Newsnight in 2020.
"I do believe it's a transactional marriage," Winston Wilkoff said, explaining that the benefit of the marriage has extended beyond their careers. Melania has U.S. residency, a son she adores, and holds the prestigious title of first lady. Donald, meanwhile, has a beautiful wife at his side. Speaking to CNN in 2024, Winston Wilkoff doubled down on the claims, adding that she doubted Melania would show her face at Trump's New York fraud trial because there was nothing in it for her. "She is not going to put herself in a position where she's giving anyone the opportunity to say anything negative about her," the first lady's former assistant alleged, per HuffPost.
Winston Wolkoff ended up being right — Melania never showed up to Donald's fraud trial, and she never apologized for it. When his second term commenced, she remained largely absent from the White House, and insiders told Radar that, when Melania does visit the White House, she sleeps in a different bedroom, a rumor that made the rounds during Donald's first term as well.
JD and Usha Vance can't escape impending divorce rumors
When you're the vice president, your marriage is under as much scrutiny as the president's. JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, know this all too well, and neither has done a great job at quelling rumors about their marriage. During an interview with the "Citizen McCain" podcast in June 2025, Usha all but confirmed she's desperate to ditch Washington, D.C. "In a dream world, eventually, I'll be able to live in my home and kind of continue my career and all those sorts of things," she told Meghan McCain, but insisted she was happy to postpone her dreams so her husband can live his. It might be that the couple wants different things. JD, for one, has voiced his desire for Usha, who is Hindu, to convert to his religion — Christianity. The comments raised eyebrows, and rumors abounded that all is not well in the Vance household.
What really set tongues wagging, however, was when Usha hinted she didn't mind the divorce rumors by ditching her wedding ring — not once, but twice. It came after her husband made the comments about his hopes that she would embrace the Christian faith, on the heels of JD Vance and Erika Kirk's cozy embrace, jumpstarting a messy MAGA rumor. The second lady walking around with a bare ring finger in the aftermath certainly didn't help, and neither she nor JD did a great job of quieting the media storm. The vice president told NBC News he and Usha "get a kick out of it [the gossip]. Usha, meanwhile, told USA Today, "I wear it when I wear it, and I don't when I don't." Odd, then, that folks hadn't previously seen her without her wedding band.
Matt Gaetz has been the subject of affair rumors
There's a reason President Donald Trump's original pick for attorney general forfeited the nomination — his checkered past caught up to him. Former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, who has proven himself to be the ultimate snowflake on several occasions, was investigated by the House Oversight Committee for sex trafficking and paying a 17-year-old for sex, among other sordid allegations. His wife, Ginger Gaetz, either believes her hubby to be innocent or doesn't care if he's guilty. The two married amid the investigation in August 2021.
Since they tied the knot, netizens have speculated that Gaetz is in a clandestine relationship with Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert. "For anyone half able to read body language, I've said it before and I'll say it again: Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert are 10000% banging," one X user penned in 2023, sharing several photographs of Gaetz and Boebert together. The pictures, of course, proved nothing, but many in the comment section seemed to think the two looked a little too cozy.
Additionally, award-winning climate scientist and geographer Rebekah Jones took to X in 2023 to share a claim that Gaetz was in a secret relationship with his male press secretary. She cited "independent sources" and noted that she had witnessed it herself. "I observed their, er, intimacy in a moment they thought was private after our debate but didn't want to speculate without proof," she penned. Her claims remain unsubstantiated.
Marjorie Taylor Greene allegedly cheated on her husband before their divorce
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's alleged affairs before her split from husband Perry Greene made headlines ahead of their divorce in 2022. The congresswoman's alleged clandestine affairs were made public in 2021 by a scathing Daily Mail article, which alleged that she had not one, but two affairs while still married. One was apparently with a tantric sex guru named Craig Ivey, while another was with her former gym manager named Justin Tway. The article noted that the affairs had allegedly taken place about ten years ago at the time of writing.
Neither of the two men denied the allegations when contacted for comment, but Tway did disclose that he wished he had never met Greene. "I have no interest in talking about anything to do with that woman. Everything with her comes to no good," he told the outlet. Ivey, meanwhile, responded, "I will not respond to anything about this again." Greene huffed and puffed when approached for comment, vehemently denying everything. "[This is] ridiculous tabloid garbage spread by an avowed Communist, [and] another attempt to smear my name because I'm the biggest threat to the Democrats' Socialist agenda," she told the outlet.
While anonymous sources who spoke to the Daily Mail said Greene wasn't exactly shy about her affairs, one also noted that she and her husband didn't seem to have issues, at least not publicly. More than a year after the Daily Mail's article released, however, Perry Greene filed for divorce from his wife, and it was finalized in December 2022. Taylor Greene insisted in a statement that she remains a "firm believer" in marriage, per Business Insider.
Kristi Noem is accused of openly cheating on her hubby
There are a myriad of subtle red flags that hint DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, are on the rocks. The most glaring one, however, is her alleged affair with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. The rumors have been swirling for years, and were amplified by an article published by the New York Post in 2023, which cited sources claiming they'd seen Noem and Lewandowski all cozied up at a bar in 2021 while the two were attending a Conservative Political Action Conference.
The rumors gained traction when New York Magazine published a piece mentioning Noem's alleged affair with Lewandowski in September 2025. "Everybody knows they're together. Can I prove it? No, but they're together," an administration official told the outlet. When rumors about the affair first started making the rounds, Noem took to X to decry them, calling the allegations "total garbage and a disgusting lie" in a since-deleted tweet, per Fox News.
The rumors got legs when the Daily Mail spotted Lewandowski leaving Noem's Washington, D.C. apartment in April 2025. It didn't help that he lived right across the street from her, and loose-lipped residents told the outlet that the two were very much behaving like a couple.
RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines' marriage has been plagued by affair rumors
RFK Jr. has had many rumored affairs, and he found himself at the center of a brand-new scandal ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Gossip made the rounds that he had an affair with New York reporter Olivia Nuzzi. According to Nuzzi, who has been very open about the clandestine relationship, the affair was only ever emotional and never progressed to physical intimacy, although she claims Kennedy told her he wanted her to have his child. In her book, "American Canto," Nuzzi details her affair with Kennedy, never referring to him by name. Instead, he bears the moniker of "The Politician." She claims that their relationship started after she did an interview with Kennedy in 2023 and that they both fell in love.
When news of the affair broke in 2024, Kennedy left Nuzzi with the mess, denying everything. His spokesperson told Vanity Fair in a statement, "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece." Meanwhile, gossip abounded about what Kennedy's wife, Cheryl Hines, was making of the allegations. Rumors were rife that Hines was angrier about Kennedy's cheating scandal than anyone realized. While she hasn't exactly publicly chastised her husband for his alleged philandering, Hines made her anger towards Nuzzi crystal clear.
Sources told the New York Post that Hines called Nuzzi a "f–king liar" and a friend alleged she told them that her husband "would never love THAT woman, let alone have her have his baby." But an insider told the outlet that Hines was very much "heartbroken" when she learned of the alleged affair and even pondered divorcing Kennedy at one point.
The media can't seem to figure out if Pam Bondi is married or not
Attorney General Pam Bondi has quite the relationship history from what we've heard. She's been married twice before and got engaged in 2012, only for the relationship to fizzle out. Ever since 2017, however, Bondi has been in a relationship with private equity firm founder John Wakefield. What exactly their relationship status is, however, largely remains a mystery. Bondi posts more snaps of President Donald Trump on her Instagram page than she does of Wakefield, leaving folks with very few clues as to whether or not the two are actually married or not. As of October 2025, The Hollywood Reporter has asserted that Bondi is not married. However, in a 2022 snap of her and Wakefield, the latter is wearing a ring on his left hand. Bondi's left hand is conveniently hidden. However, in a 2024 snap, Bondi does appear to be wearing a ring — whether that is an engagement or wedding ring, nobody really knows.
Wakefield attended Bondi's swearing-in ceremony in February 2025, and during the proceedings, Trump referred to Wakefield as Bondi's husband. "I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband. I hate being around him. He looks too good," the president jabbered, per People. Bondi works closely with Trump, so his referring to Wakefield as her husband might be correct. But it's also important to remember that the president doesn't have a good track record when it comes to speaking the truth.
Pete Hegseth's past affairs are casting a shadow over his current marriage
Of the most controversial things that have come out about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, his multiple affairs were arguably the most talked about — even during his confirmation hearing. Hegseth is the picture of a repeat offender; he has been married three times, and his two ex-wives each found themselves cheated on in a similar manner.
Hegseth cheated on his first spouse, Meredith Schwarz, with Samantha Deering, who worked with him at Vets for Freedom. The couple had three kids, but the marriage didn't last. Hegseth cheated on Deering with his Fox News colleague Jennifer Rauchet, with whom he fathered a child before divorcing Deering. He married Rauchet, but was unfaithful to her as well with a woman who has accused Hegseth of sexually assaulting her.
Hegseth hasn't denied the affair, but has insisted that the sexual assault allegations are false. He was grilled about the encounter by Senator Tim Kaine during his confirmation hearing, who questioned Hegseth's ability to casually cheat on his wives with seemingly no remorse.
Rumors are rife that Karoline Leavitt might like Donald Trump more than her husband
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has a massive 32-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that speculation is rife that the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history might be more fond of President Donald Trump than is appropriate. Leavitt has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is, and it's raised some eyebrows.
For instance, Leavitt's office is practically a shrine to the president, with photographs of him adorning the walls. Her baby boy is also featured. Her husband? Not so much. The president has also made incredibly inappropriate comments about Leavitt, telling a crowd at a December 2025 rally that Leavitt has a "beautiful face and those lips that don't stop like a little machine gun," per X.
Leavitt has a tendency to post more snaps of the president to her Instagram account than of her husband, and a July 2025 picture showing her cozied up to her boss set tongues wagging. One netizen commented, "Wouldn't be surprised if they had an affair, these people ARE NOT CONSERVATIVE..." Another added, "Allegedly, she's sleeping with the president." Someone else noted that they look like the "perfect couple."
Stephen Miller's wife is rumored to be replacing him with Elon Musk
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, found herself the subject of many a salacious headline when she left her job at the White House just as Elon Musk made his exit. Katie had served as the intermediary between Musk and the Trump administration while the former ran the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
When the tech billionaire's tenure as a special government employee ended, and he returned to his regular job, Katie left her White House job to go work for him. The move caused quite a stir, with pundits speculating that Katie was going to leave Stephen for Musk.
Katie is yet to leave Stephen, and she didn't work for Musk all that long. By August 2025, she'd left the Tesla CEO's employ and started her own podcast. It hasn't exactly been wildly successful, with a meager 2-star rating on Spotify and a 2.5-star rating on Apple Podcasts. She notably had Elon Musk on as a guest in December 2025.
Rumor has it that House Speaker Mike Johnson had a secret Grindr profile
House Speaker Mike Johnson's relationship timeline might be eyebrow-raising, but scuttlebutt about President Donald Trump's right-hand man's alleged secret dating life is even more intriguing. In March 2025, rumors swirled that Johnson had a Grindr account, a dating app specifically geared towards the LGBTQ+ community. The rumor spread like wildfire, especially since Johnson has been a vocal opponent of gay rights and has advocated for gay conversion therapy. The screenshots of Johnson's alleged profile that made the rounds in March were ultimately proven to be fake, but the rumor reignited a few months later when TikTok user @razzledazzlemo claimed he had solid evidence to prove the existence of Johnson's Grindr profile.
The TikToker threatened to release the evidence of Johnson's Grindr profile if he didn't swear in Democratic Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, who was set to add the 218th signature to the Epstein discharge petition. The TikToker never released the evidence he claimed to have. He claimed the video was taken down and, in a subsequent clip, told followers that he was receiving threats and had handed over the evidence to an investigative journalist. There's been no further developments since.
Johnson's marriage to Kelly Johnson has also raised some eyebrows. The couple has a covenant marriage, which means they can only file for a divorce under very specific circumstances. The couple seems happy with the arrangement, with Kelly telling ABC (via Business Insider) that the agreement "shows me that he wants it to be forever."