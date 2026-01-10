Donald Trump & Other MAGA Husbands Who Are Plagued By Affair Drama

Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, and some of those alleged indiscretions have occurred while he was married to one of the three wives he's had over the course of his life. One of the most notable claims against the president comes from Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who claims to have had a sexual encounter with Trump back in 2006 — less than one year after Trump married Melania Trump. The affair drama plagued 45+47 throughout his first term in the White House and hit a fever pitch in 2024 when Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree relating to alleged hush money paid to Daniels years prior.

While the case could have easily rocked Trump's marriage, first lady Melania Trump hasn't concerned herself too much with the affair drama or its aftermath. "I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do," Melania said on "Good Morning America" in 2018. "It is not concern and focus of mine," she added. Even after Trump's conviction, Melania stuck by his side, supporting him through the 2024 election cycle and choosing to stay married to him. And while you may not hear much about it anymore, Trump is still hoping to get the convictions overturned. He appealed the ruling and is hoping to get the case transferred to federal court. Why? Well, if the Supreme Court chooses to toss the conviction, Trump's record could be wiped clean.