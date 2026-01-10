Donald Trump & Other MAGA Husbands Who Are Plagued By Affair Drama
President Donald Trump is just one of quite a few MAGA husbands whose lives have been rocked by cheating rumors. Over the years, several men aligned with the movement have found themselves at the center of scandal, their alleged private indiscretions spilling into the public eye and sparking media firestorms. In some cases, the rumors have been unsubstantiated, but in others, marriages have crumbled, and reputations have been greatly damaged. Affair drama has affected plenty of people close to President Trump, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Trump's appointed secretary of war, Pete Hegseth. Over the years, other people involved in the MAGA movement, such as country music star Jason Aldean and even Trump's own son, Donald Trump Jr., have been accused of having affairs, and both have since gone through divorces.
MAGA became a defining movement during President Trump's election campaign back in 2016 and has enveloped many GOP Trump supporters over the past decade. Interestingly — or, perhaps even ironically — MAGA prides itself as a party of family values and traditional American values. However, there are some MAGA husbands who seem to hold the former to a lower standard. Now, we're taking a look at some of the MAGA men who have been plagued by affair drama.
Donald Trump was accused of having an affair with Stormy Daniels
Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, and some of those alleged indiscretions have occurred while he was married to one of the three wives he's had over the course of his life. One of the most notable claims against the president comes from Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who claims to have had a sexual encounter with Trump back in 2006 — less than one year after Trump married Melania Trump. The affair drama plagued 45+47 throughout his first term in the White House and hit a fever pitch in 2024 when Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree relating to alleged hush money paid to Daniels years prior.
While the case could have easily rocked Trump's marriage, first lady Melania Trump hasn't concerned herself too much with the affair drama or its aftermath. "I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do," Melania said on "Good Morning America" in 2018. "It is not concern and focus of mine," she added. Even after Trump's conviction, Melania stuck by his side, supporting him through the 2024 election cycle and choosing to stay married to him. And while you may not hear much about it anymore, Trump is still hoping to get the convictions overturned. He appealed the ruling and is hoping to get the case transferred to federal court. Why? Well, if the Supreme Court chooses to toss the conviction, Trump's record could be wiped clean.
There are rumors that JD Vance has been having an affair with Erika Kirk
Vice President J.D. Vance appears to be happily married to his wife, Usha Vance, and the couple has three children together. However, one particular moment that took place at a Turning Point USA event in November 2025 had just about everyone side-eyeing the V.P. Several weeks after the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, his widow, Erika Kirk, made an appearance at the University of Mississippi. At one point during the event, Erika, the new CEO of her husband's nonprofit organization, was joined onstage by Vance, and the two embraced upon meeting on stage. Photos and videos of the hug quickly went viral because many people found it peculiar that Erika had her hand in Vance's hair. For some, the embrace was too intimate, and it caused an onslaught of affair rumors.
But is Vance cheating on his wife? He says no. "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," Vance told NBC News after the viral moment, adding, "[O]ur marriage is as strong as it's ever been." Kirk is no stranger to online rumors and hate, which she addressed during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" by saying that she is learning not to answer to every accusation that is thrown at her. As for Vance's wife, Usha responded to the marriage rumors with straight up indifference. After being spotted without her wedding ring following the hug seen 'round the world, Usha told USA Today, "Sometimes I'm wearing it and sometimes I've just been to the gym and showered and I'm not wearing it."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been denying affair rumors involving reporter Olivia Nuzzi
One person who surprisingly joined the MAGA movement is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — a lifelong Democrat until 2024. After teaming up with Donald Trump prior to the 2024 election, RFK Jr. was appointed secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. However, he's also a MAGA husband plagued by affair drama. Though he's been married to actress Cheryl Hines since 2014, RFK Jr. has been accused of having relations with journalist Olivia Nuzzi. She claims that she and RFK Jr. had an emotional affair in 2024, when Kennedy Jr. was running for president.
Hines has spoken out about the alleged affair, which reportedly consisted of sexting and other forms of digital flirting. "Bobby had been running for president and it was an exhausting year-and-a-half of headlines and rumors and articles and chaos. And at that time, I thought, 'Okay, this is more chaos and more rumors.' And, um, it was a lot," Hines said on an October 2025 episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast." But the alleged misstep didn't destroy RFK Jr.'s marriage. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Hines stated, "One would deduce that we love each other and are still married and whatever we've been through is behind us." Of course, there is still plenty of chatter surrounding the whole ordeal, despite Kennedy Jr.'s insistence that he didn't have any sort of relationship with Nuzzi.
Aubrey O'Day claims she had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. while he was married
Aubrey O'Day made headlines in 2025 as Sean "Diddy" Combs faced a number of charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking offenses. O'Day hasn't been shy about sharing her feelings about her former boss, and even took part in 50 Cent's Netflix doc, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning." Years before Diddy was in jail, however, O'Day claims to have had a relationship with Donald Trump Jr. after the two met on "The Celebrity Apprentice" back in 2011. During the time O'Day says she was with Trump Jr., he was still married to his first wife, Vanessa Trump. "Don Jr. made me feel the most beautiful," O'Day told Us Weekly in an interview published in July 2025. "He made me feel the smartest and the most beautiful, but he loved my mind more than anything else, and that's what I love about me. The way that we loved was we loved the same," she added.
In March 2018, Vanessa filed for divorce from her husband, effectively ending their 12-year marriage. Shortly thereafter, a source told People magazine that Vanessa had found inappropriate text messages from O'Day on her then-husband's phone. "This is how Vanessa found out and the affair ended," the source said. Trump Jr. has never commented on the alleged affair. He went on to date Kimberly Guilfoyle and then Bettina Anderson. Trump Jr. and Anderson's engagement was confirmed in December 2025.
Georgia Republican Rich McCormick allegedly cheated on his wife with Beth Van Duyne
Georgia Republican Rep. Rich McCormick is another MAGA husband who may have had a sordid affair. In May 2024, the Daily Mail reported that McCormick had filed for divorce from his then-wife, Dr. Debra Miller, with whom he shares seven children. In an effort to receive additional information, the outlet reached out to Miller, who said that she didn't expect her ex to be forthcoming with details of the split. However, sources told the outlet that McCormick had actually been getting cozy with House Republican Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Texas. "Congressman McCormick and Dr. Miller have been separated for quite some time. He has kept that private and will continue to keep his personal life out of the media spotlight," a spokesperson for McCormick told the Daily Mail.
Days later, Van Duyne confirmed that she and McCormick were dating. "'His marriage has been over for quite some time as I understand it, he's filed for divorce," she told the Daily Mail in a statement of sorts. "I'm single. We're both parents of adult children and empty nesters. We are happily engaged in a relationship and beyond that it's a personal issue," she added. While she seems to maintain that her romance with McCormick started after he and his wife separated, there is still plenty of speculation surrounding the situation.
Pete Hegseth has a poor reputation after admitting he cheated on his first wife with multiple women
Pete Hegseth has a reputation for being a no-nonsense kind of leader, but his personal life may not exactly follow suit. The country's secretary of war married his first wife, Meredith Schwarz, in 2004, but by 2009, the two were divorced. According to Vanity Fair, the reason behind the split was infidelity, with numerous sources confirming that Hegseth admitted to cheating on Schwarz at the time. "She was gaslighted by him heavily throughout their relationship," a source told the outlet. Hegseth went on to date Samantha Deering, whom he married in 2010, but the two went their separate ways in 2017 after Hegseth had a baby with his Fox News producer Jennifer Rauchet, whom he married in 2019.
Hegseth was asked about the affair drama and his spotty past when he appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee in January 2025, prior to being confirmed to his position by the U.S. Senate. "I'm not a perfect person, as has been acknowledged, saved by the grace of God, by Jesus and Jenny," he said during the intense questioning, according to Straight Arrow News. And while Hegseth may feel that he's been forgiven by a higher power, there are still plenty of people who dislike him over the decisions he's made in his personal life.
Jason Aldean had an affair in 2012 that still haunts him
It's no secret that country music star Jason Aldean is a big fan of President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. He's also another MAGA husband who has been plagued by affair drama. Aldean was caught getting close to "American Idol" hopeful Brittany Kerr while he was married to his first wife, Jessica Ussery. After TMZ posted the photos that showed Aldean in a very precarious predicament back in 2012, he issued a public apology. "The truth is that I screwed up," he wrote in a lengthy Facebook statement at the time, according to HuffPost. In April 2023, Aldean filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. "This is a really tough time for my entire family. Jessica and I have been together since we were teenagers. We've been through a lot of ups and downs over the years as we grew up together as a couple," he told People magazine in a statement. "She will always be important to me because she is the mother of my children, and I know that we will both always make our daughters our No. 1 priority," he added.
But that wasn't the end of his relationship with Kerr. In fact, it was really just the beginning. By March 2014, Aldean and Kerr were an official item. In June of that year, they made their red carpet debut at the Country Music Television Awards, and Kerr had an engagement ring on her finger within three months. The two married in Mexico in March 2015 and have been together ever since.