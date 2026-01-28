Melania Trump And Kristi Noem Are Closer Than Anyone Imagined

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is, as of this writing, still a loyal member of President Donald Trump's cabinet, despite two American citizens being fatally shot by ICE agents in Minnesota, barely three weeks apart in January 2026, under her watch. Democrats subsequently called on Donald to fire the controversial staffer, even threatening to impeach her if the president doesn't oblige. He isn't known for obliging anyone, but the reason Noem hasn't been kicked to the curb despite the very bad optics apparently has little to do with the president and everything to do with his wife.

According to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail, Melania Trump and Noem are thick as thieves, and it would appear the former model stepped in as her husband pondered Noem's fate. A 2-hour long meeting that Donald conducted with Noem and several other top aides on January 26, 2026, had many wondering whether she was about to leave the Oval Office with her tail between her legs. Alas, her relationship with Melania saved the day. Noem has managed to build a close friendship with the first lady, and she thinks quite highly of the contentious DHS secretary.

Melania reportedly has plenty of sway with her husband, because aside from going easy on Noem in the Oval Office, the divisive politician also talked her up to reporters on January 27. "I think she's doing a very good job," Trump enthused, per the Wall Street Journal. "The border is totally secure."