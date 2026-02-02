What Former First Daughters Are Up To Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Growing up in a famous family is not easy, and the former first daughters of the United States know it. While it might seem glamorous to have family dinners at the White House, it's not always comfortable to be trailed by Secret Service agents. Plus, constantly seeing your loved one's name — or even your name — in the papers can be emotional. For example, former President Bill Clinton's daughter, Chelsea Clinton, was the butt of the joke in a 1992 "Saturday Night Live" sketch when she was just 13. As Chelsea would later recall on an episode of "Gutsy" (via Newsweek), "When 'SNL' made fun of me, I was like, 'Wow. A group of adults sat in a room, all decided this was a good idea.' Nobody thought, like, 'Maybe we shouldn't make fun of children.'"

Despite the challenges of being raised in the spotlight, many American first daughters have managed to blaze their own trails and build successful careers of their own. Former President John F. Kennedy's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, shone brightly in two separate ambassadorships under Democratic presidents. Former President Barack Obama's daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, meanwhile, have forged opportunities in La La Land. Although there are many different paths that a first daughter can take after her parent leaves the White House, almost every single one of them has opted for an interesting career in the public eye.