Rumors About Chelsea Clinton That Will Always Haunt Her

It's not easy to be the first daughter of the United States. Chelsea Clinton has experienced a totally tragic life since watching her dad, Bill Clinton, become president in 1993. At the time of Bill's inauguration, Chelsea was just a month away from her 13th birthday. Her youth, however, did little to protect her from the cruelty of the media and gossip columnists. "I've had so much vitriol flung at me for as long as I can literally remember, [with] people saying awful things to me even as a child," Chelsea told The Guardian in a 2018 interview. In one particularly horrifying example, a "Saturday Night Live" skit mocked the young teen, suggesting that she was less beautiful than Al Gore's daughters.

Despite all the harsh commentary that has long floated around Clinton, she has tried to hold her head high. Rather than fight fire with fire, she has chosen to respond with grace. "I've never found it productive, personally, to engage in that way. To retaliate with crass language or insult someone personally — I just don't think I'm built that way," Clinton said in the same conversation with The Guardian. But, as positive as Clinton has remained, the former first daughter has continued to watch as cruel rumors about her have hit the press. Since the 1990s, she has been at the center of mean jokes, salacious gossip, and full-blown conspiracy theories. Throughout it all, Chelsea Clinton has done her best to stay positive and concentrate on her work.