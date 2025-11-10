Rumors About Chelsea Clinton That Will Always Haunt Her
It's not easy to be the first daughter of the United States. Chelsea Clinton has experienced a totally tragic life since watching her dad, Bill Clinton, become president in 1993. At the time of Bill's inauguration, Chelsea was just a month away from her 13th birthday. Her youth, however, did little to protect her from the cruelty of the media and gossip columnists. "I've had so much vitriol flung at me for as long as I can literally remember, [with] people saying awful things to me even as a child," Chelsea told The Guardian in a 2018 interview. In one particularly horrifying example, a "Saturday Night Live" skit mocked the young teen, suggesting that she was less beautiful than Al Gore's daughters.
Despite all the harsh commentary that has long floated around Clinton, she has tried to hold her head high. Rather than fight fire with fire, she has chosen to respond with grace. "I've never found it productive, personally, to engage in that way. To retaliate with crass language or insult someone personally — I just don't think I'm built that way," Clinton said in the same conversation with The Guardian. But, as positive as Clinton has remained, the former first daughter has continued to watch as cruel rumors about her have hit the press. Since the 1990s, she has been at the center of mean jokes, salacious gossip, and full-blown conspiracy theories. Throughout it all, Chelsea Clinton has done her best to stay positive and concentrate on her work.
Rumor has it that Bill Clinton is not Chelsea Clinton's father
One of the most dramatic rumors swirling around Chelsea Clinton has to do with her parentage. For years, there have been whispers that former Little Rock mayor, Webster Hubbell, is her biological father, rather than Bill Clinton. One of Bill Clinton's former aides, Larry Nichols, even alleged that the former president was left with fertility challenges following a bad bout of the measles in his youth. Nichols claimed that Clinton was the one to tell him that Chelsea was not his biological daughter. However, beyond these loose claims, Nichols never provided any evidence to back his wild theory.
Interestingly, the idea that Hubbell is Chelsea Clinton's father has floated around far-right conspiracy theory groups. As reported by Salon, one website claimed that Hillary Clinton was not interested in her husband — and had instead been linking up with "Webb Hubbell, Vince Foster and a string of lesbian lovers." While it's typical for these sorts of salacious claims to be made about politicians, it's always a shame when their children also get dragged into the world of yellow journalism. In 2015, while answering questions at a book signing, a guest asked Chelsea Clinton to address the rumors that Hubbell was her father. Clinton took the question in her stride. "I am so proud to be my parents' daughter," she replied, per CBS.
Chelsea Clinton was accused of using Clinton Foundation money to pay for her wedding
On July 31, 2010, Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky took their relationship to the next level by saying "I do" at the palatial Astor Courts in New York State. Originally constructed at the height of the Gilded Age on behalf of the old-school millionaire John Jacob Astor IV, this estate continues to radiate lavishness. Clinton walked down the aisle in a strapless Vera Wang gown, while Mezvinsky's tuxedo was personally designed by Burberry's then-chief creative officer Christopher Bailey. The entire affair was reported to have cost somewhere between $2 million and $3 million — and, according to rumor, the bride and groom didn't exactly foot the bill themselves.
Per a report in the New York Post, emails shared by WikiLeaks indicated that one of Bill Clinton's aides was concerned about Chelsea's spending habits and use of Clinton Foundation funds. "The investigation into [Clinton] getting paid for campaigning, using foundation resources for her wedding and life for a decade, taxes on money from her parents ... I hope that you will speak to her and end this," wrote Doug Band.
After the news surrounding the leaked email broke, Bill Clinton took to X to deny these claims. "No Clinton Foundation funds — dedicated to Haiti or otherwise — were used to pay for Chelsea's wedding. It's not only untrue, it's a personal insult to me, to Hillary, and to Chelsea and Marc," he wrote. According to the Washington Post, no evidence beyond Band's email ever emerged to support these claims.
Chelsea Clinton's wedding was part of a conspiracy theory
The rumors about Chelsea Clinton's nuptials did not stop at allegations of corruption. Journalist Billy Bush previously implicated the Clinton-Mezvinsky wedding in a theoretical plot to get him fired from his job at Today. Back in 2005, a hot mic caught Bush and President Donald Trump speaking about women in a demeaning way. In a famous "Access Hollywood" tape of the incident, Trump was recorded saying, "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. ... Grab 'em by the p***y," per the New York Times. The recording resulted in Bush losing his job at Today. It also raised serious questions about Trump's suitability for office, having been published just weeks before the 2016 election.
During a 2025 appearance on Tucker Carlson's podcast (via The Independent), Bush pushed a conspiracy theory that the decision to leak the "Access Hollywood" tape could be traced back to Clinton's wedding. "If you want to begin the internal investigation, Noah Oppenheim is the president of NBC. He's the general manager of the Today show. His co-editor of the Harvard Crimson newspaper back when he was a Harvard man is a writer named David Fahrenthold from The Washington Post," Bush noted. He then went on to claim that, "They were both groomsmen in Chelsea Clinton's wedding." Interestingly, though, multiple sources later claimed that Clinton had never actually met Fahrenthold, and he was not present at her wedding.
Bill Clinton's daughter might have ties to Ghislaine Maxwell
Convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was known for his ties to the ultra-rich and super influential, and Bill Clinton's name is among the most prominent on documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Rumors surrounding Epstein's ties to the former president have not been helped by increasing evidence that Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was friends with Chelsea Clinton. Indeed, in 2009, she embarked on a lavish yacht adventure with Maxwell. One year later, photographs of Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky's nuptials showed Maxwell watching as the first daughter walked down the aisle. Speaking to Vanity Fair, former Clinton aide Doug Band said that Clinton enjoyed spending time with Maxwell due to her elite connections. "Ghislaine had access to yachts and nice homes. Chelsea needed that," Band alleged.
While Chelsea has not denied a former friendship with Maxwell, her representative issued a statement denying any knowledge of Maxwell's crimes. "It wasn't until 2015 that Chelsea became aware of the horrific allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell, and she hopes that all the victims find justice," Clinton's spokesperson told Vanity Fair. "Chelsea was friendly with her because of Maxwell's relationship with a dear friend. When that relationship ended, Chelsea's relationship with her ended as well." But it does seem that Maxwell and the Clinton family may have been close. In a 2025 interview with the U.S. Department of Justice, Maxwell said that she had visited the Clinton family home in Chappaqua, New York. "I was invited. ... I mean, as a friend."
Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky faced divorce rumors
Their wedding was not the only event in Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky's relationship to generate rumors. When Mezvinsky embarked on a solo ski trip just months after saying "I do," tabloids published an onslaught of divorce rumors. One of the most prominent rumors was that the Clinton family had asked the groom to stop speaking to his father, Ed Mezvinsky, due to the latter's criminal record. According to Business Insider, Mezvinsky's half-sister, Margot Mezvinsky, told the National Enquirer, "The things that have happened to Ed since this whole Clinton situation took place are unthinkable! He's been treated in a disgusting way by everybody involved, and he's very upset."
Another source reportedly told the National Enquirer (via The Morung Express) that the situation between Mezvinsky and Chelsea was totally untenable, stating, "In public, Chelsea is taking Marc everywhere in an effort to show everybody that they're happy together, but behind the scenes he's depressed." Speaking to CBS News, gossip guru Carson Griffith set things straight. "I think a lot of people are hoping that there's trouble between Chelsea and Marc, but it's just not the case. ... They're still a young, happy couple," he said. Ultimately, the proof is in the pudding. More than a decade since these rumors started swirling, Clinton and Mezvinsky remain married — and with three kids to boot! That being said, there are still tons of rumors about Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky's marriage.
Bill and Hillary's daughter was accused of stealing money from USAID
On September 21, 2025, an account on X alleged that Chelsea Clinton had stolen money from USAID. In a post titled, "Chelsea Clinton Ordered to Repay $3.7 Million in Clinton Foundation Scandal," the X user claimed, "Court documents reveal Chelsea cashed checks on behalf of the foundation, then quietly funneled the money into a personal Cayman Islands account — hoping no one would notice." The same post went on to allege that Clinton had specifically taken USAID grant money from the Clinton Foundation. It also included a meme of Clinton's face appearing confused alongside the claim that she had been "ordered to repay $3.7 million."
If this rumor sounds outlandish, that's because it was completely fabricated. An investigation into the claims by fact-checking website Snopes found that the story originated on the Facebook page America's Last Line of Defense. Apparently, the page had created the meme about Clinton as a sort of joke. Indeed, America's Last Line of Defense even printed a line on the original meme, which read, "Nothing on this page is real." But what started out as a ridiculous prank quickly spun out of control when users on X edited the America's Last Line of Defense label from the meme and posted it as a news story. Just under 50,000 users viewed the fake post, and 1,600 shared it with their own followers. The incident demonstrates the quick spread of false information on social media.
Chelsea, Hillary, and Bill Clinton were accused of stealing $84 million from USAID
The America's Last Line of Defense incident was not the only time that Chelsea Clinton was accused of stealing money from USAID. In February 2025, the image of a complicated chart circulated on X. The chart included arrows that were intended to represent the flow of money. Under a heading titled "Bill Hillary & Chelsea Clinton," the chart showed "gross receipts" of $83,624,489 from USAID by way of the Clinton Foundation. It didn't take long for far-right websites to speculate how Clinton may have spent this whopping sum, with some theorizing that she had taken money intended for aid in Haiti and instead spent it on an $80 million mansion.
Independent fact checks from Snopes and Newsweek both found that the claim was totally false. To begin with, the Clinton Foundation only received a total of $7.5 million in grants from USAID between 2008 and 2024, making a $84 million heist impossible. Tax records also proved that Chelsea Clinton does not earn a salary from her work with the foundation. Per the Clinton Foundation, "Despite numerous allegations, none of the Clintons have ever taken a salary from the foundation or any money for personal use." Writing on X, Clinton emphasized this point. "I don't take a cent from the Foundation. Never have. In fact, my family personally contributes meaningfully to our work each year."
Political commentators have wondered if Chelsea Clinton might run for office
Chelsea Clinton's parents are political powerhouses. Her father, Bill Clinton, served two terms as President of the United States. Her mother, Hillary Clinton, was Secretary of State under Barack Obama and also ran for president as the Democratic Party's candidate against Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Thanks to this unique pedigree, many political commentators have whispered that Chelsea Clinton may also choose to run for office one day. However, Clinton has historically been quite adamant about avoiding politics. In 2017, the former first daughter took to X to declare, "I'm not running for anything." Noting the media's persistent interest in her potential political career, she then quipped, "Apparently periodic reminder may mean twice a day reminding."
For Clinton, the questions surrounding her potential political future have been a staple in her life. As she explained in a 2018 interview with Bloomberg Television, "I'm often asked about politics. You know, I'm often asked, 'Are you going to run for political office one day?' And, I always respond with sharing that the first time someone asked me that question, I was 3." These expectations may have encouraged Clinton to become a high achiever, but they also pushed her to follow her parents' footsteps. That being said, the former first daughter has found other ways to make a difference. "I'm fairly politically active. I think there are ways for us to be politically active without running for public office," she said in the same interview.
Chelsea Clinton was said to have spoken out against Bill Gates
In 2021, around the time that Melinda Gates and Bill Gates announced their divorce, it was reported that the Microsoft founder had potentially engaged in an extramarital affair with one of his employees. As Gates family fans grappled with the significance of the power differential between the tech icon and his employee, a prankster thought it would be funny to reference the time that a different Bill engaged in an affair of his own. In an image doctored to look like a screenshot of Chelsea Clinton's X account, the anonymous prankster wrote the text, "The more I hear about Bill Gates behavior, the more ashamed [of] him I feel. What kind of man pursues a physical relationship with an underling and has relations with her in their office?"
Unfortunately, many social media users believed that this screenshot was real and proceeded to attack Clinton for her perceived hypocrisy. After all, her own father, Bill Clinton, infamously initiated an intimate relationship with his young intern, Monica Lewinsky, while he was in office. An investigation by the fact-checking site Snopes, however, revealed that Chelsea never posted the aforementioned tweet concerning Gates' infidelity on any of her social media pages. Archived versions of her X profile do not show the post, and a platform-wide search found that the so-called original post had never been shared, indicating that it had never existed to begin with.
Chelsea Clinton had to deny rumors that she practiced satanism
Back in 2018, Chelsea Clinton became embroiled in a long and complicated social media exchange with Chrissy Teigen, Teigen's anonymous haters, Hooters, and more. At one point in the thread on X, then known as Twitter, Chelsea tagged the Church of Satan and rather ironically noted, "In 2017, @ChurchofSatan & I were put on a few threads together. In 2018, it's...@Hooters. What a time to be alive Chrissy!" When the Church of Satan replied to Chelsea's post — and referenced the "never-ending excitement" of social media — the former first daughter responded with a dry, "It's been so long! Happy New Year!" (via X).
Although the humorous nature of this exchange was pretty evident, it immediately catalyzed rumors that Clinton was somehow involved in the Church of Satan. Later that same year, Clinton was attacked on social media for her support of abortion rights and Roe v. Wade. One account on X even accused her of developing these beliefs through her so-called involvement in the Church of Satan, stating that her pro-choice stance "makes sense because your religion is satanism." Although Clinton generally ignores negativity on her social media accounts, she couldn't resist the urge to clap back to this particular comment, writing, "I am a Methodist, thank you for asking." In 2018, Clinton also had to clarify that she does not wear an upside-down satanic cross, confirming that she wears a Greek cross.