The Truth About Meghan & Harry's Deleted Kris Jenner Party Pic Hints At Their Biggest Fears
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex certainly attract a lot of criticism. One of the biggest critiques the couple gets is that they care too much about appearances. It seems that they care a lot about how people view them, but do they care about how the royal family views them? It's been six years since Harry and Meghan left royal life behind. Yet, the truth about the couple's attendance at Kris Jenner's birthday party may reveal that they still worry a lot about what Harry's estranged family thinks of them.
Back in November, Jenner threw a big 70th birthday bash. Afterwards, she and daughter Kim Kardashian made a strange move, scrubbing evidence of Meghan and Harry from posts about the party. Now, two months later, Kim appeared on Khloé Kardashian's podcast, "Khloé In Wonder Land," and set the record straight about why they really took photos of Meghan and Harry partying off of Instagram. "We were told that it was totally cool to post," Kim explained. "And, then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party." She added, "So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day," which is a U.K. holiday that honors members of the military. And this seems like a move that's mostly about Harry and Meghan saving face with the royal family.
Prince Harry seemingly seeks royal approval
Like Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian has a reputation for caring a lot about ... well, her reputation. And even she apparently believed Meghan and Prince Harry's concern about the photos was overkill. Kim told Khloé Kardashian that after the photos were removed, "I think they realized ... 'Oh, this was so silly.'" She added, "You just got to laugh at, like, the situation sometimes and just ... lighten it up ... If everyone's taking it the wrong way... lean in." Kim noted that she "hated how that was received for everyone" and thought a more lighthearted approach to damage control would have yielded better results.
Meghan and Harry were seemingly a bit panicked about the optics of them partying with celebs in a Beverly Hills mansion on a holiday about respect and reflection. Yet, Remembrance Day isn't a holiday in the U.S., so most people wouldn't expect the California-based couple to strictly avoid social gatherings for the day. It seems that their fears of being seen partying were about the royal family, and it makes sense that Harry is still worried about what his family thinks. Sources tell Us Weekly that Harry prefers his more private life in the U.S. than his working royal days. Even so, royal author Christopher Andersen told the outlet "it [pains] Harry to be pointedly excluded from times when the royal family gets together." And it seems that he still wants their approval — even if only in small ways.