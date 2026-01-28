The Truth About Meghan & Harry's Deleted Kris Jenner Party Pic Hints At Their Biggest Fears

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex certainly attract a lot of criticism. One of the biggest critiques the couple gets is that they care too much about appearances. It seems that they care a lot about how people view them, but do they care about how the royal family views them? It's been six years since Harry and Meghan left royal life behind. Yet, the truth about the couple's attendance at Kris Jenner's birthday party may reveal that they still worry a lot about what Harry's estranged family thinks of them.

Back in November, Jenner threw a big 70th birthday bash. Afterwards, she and daughter Kim Kardashian made a strange move, scrubbing evidence of Meghan and Harry from posts about the party. Now, two months later, Kim appeared on Khloé Kardashian's podcast, "Khloé In Wonder Land," and set the record straight about why they really took photos of Meghan and Harry partying off of Instagram. "We were told that it was totally cool to post," Kim explained. "And, then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party." She added, "So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day," which is a U.K. holiday that honors members of the military. And this seems like a move that's mostly about Harry and Meghan saving face with the royal family.