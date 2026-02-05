Amanda Seyfried Looks Like A Different Person Makeup-Free
Amanda Seyfried started acting on soap operas in the late 1990s, but it didn't take much time for her skyrocket to fame thanks to a little movie called "Mean Girls," which debuted in 2004. She's had an artistic and physical transformation in her decades-long career, winning an Emmy for her role as con woman Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's "The Dropout," and getting nominated for an Oscar for her performance in "Mank" in 2021. She's no stranger to the glitz and glam of Hollywood's biggest award ceremonies, and like most actresses of her caliber, she is rarely seen without makeup.
But she's also a mom of two who almost quit acting to become a doula and has overcome tragic circumstances, so she's not afraid to get real about self-care or show what her face looks like makeup-free amid an eczema flare-up. She was nearly unrecognizable in a 2025 Vogue video in which she shared a quick, go-to makeup look for the days when she doesn't have a glam team on hand to make sure her face complements her designer gown perfectly. The "Jennifer's Body" star appeared to be wearing pajamas in the video, with her hair down and visible redness surrounding her nose and chin. She also had dark circles under her eyes, which is super relatable, honestly.
Seyfried has a low-key everyday makeup routine
Amanda Seyfried didn't shy away from her skin conditions in the Vogue video. "You might be thinking, 'What's that on her face?' That's my eczema," she said. "And I, too, suffered from perioral dermatitis." According to the Cleveland Clinic, eczema is a "skin condition that causes dry and itchy patches of skin." Perioral dermatitis, on the other hand, is a red rash around the mouth that might itch, burn, or become scaly and inflamed. Per the Cleveland Clinic website, the rash can also spread to the nose and eyes and is usually caused by topical steroids.
"The Housemaid" star started her routine by washing her face and applying medicated cream to the areas impacted by her conditions. After she prepped her skin with toner, a serum, and some eye cream, her actual makeup routine was simple. She started with lip balm, before admitting that she doesn't use foundation when she's home because she doesn't know how to apply it correctly. Instead, she used a specific concealer to cover her rash before moving on to fill in her brows. After dabbing on some liquid blush and applying mascara, she wrapped up the routine with some neutral, matte lipstick. "Do I look like I'm going to the prom? No. But I could totally go glam grocery shopping, and I could also just go out to lunch, and I look clean," she said.