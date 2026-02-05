Amanda Seyfried Looks Like A Different Person Makeup-Free

Amanda Seyfried started acting on soap operas in the late 1990s, but it didn't take much time for her skyrocket to fame thanks to a little movie called "Mean Girls," which debuted in 2004. She's had an artistic and physical transformation in her decades-long career, winning an Emmy for her role as con woman Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's "The Dropout," and getting nominated for an Oscar for her performance in "Mank" in 2021. She's no stranger to the glitz and glam of Hollywood's biggest award ceremonies, and like most actresses of her caliber, she is rarely seen without makeup.

But she's also a mom of two who almost quit acting to become a doula and has overcome tragic circumstances, so she's not afraid to get real about self-care or show what her face looks like makeup-free amid an eczema flare-up. She was nearly unrecognizable in a 2025 Vogue video in which she shared a quick, go-to makeup look for the days when she doesn't have a glam team on hand to make sure her face complements her designer gown perfectly. The "Jennifer's Body" star appeared to be wearing pajamas in the video, with her hair down and visible redness surrounding her nose and chin. She also had dark circles under her eyes, which is super relatable, honestly.