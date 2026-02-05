Mike Johnson's Behavior Earned Him A Shady Nickname That He'll Never Live Down
When Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson became the Speaker of the House in 2023, most Americans knew very little about him. Since then, however, Johnson has been in constant headlines, with observers speculating about anything from plastic surgery rumors to problems within his marriage. He's also often accused of blindly supporting everything President Trump does. For example, when the newly sworn in Trump controversially said he was considering eliminating FEMA, Johnson said (via NBC News) he was "right to assess that." Another favorite tactic by Johnson is, when asked a troubling question about Trump by the media, he simply says he doesn't know. It's such a common response that a Reddit user made a 97-second supercut of Johnson acting clueless in response to comments from reporters. His behavior is so consistent that social media users, and even a fellow Congressman, have called him spineless.
One poster on X (formerly Twitter) remarked that Johnson "is the weakest, yellow-bellied, spineless, sniveling, coward to ever hold the office of Speaker of the House." And in 2025, while being interviewed on a Call to Activism's "The Daily Mic Drop," California Democrat Congressman John Garamendi spoke out. Garamendi asked Johnson if he serves Trump rather than his oath. The frustrated Congressman added that he'd had it with Johnson. "He's spineless. He's not doing his job."
🚨HOLY SHIT: Rep. John Garamendi ERUPTS on Speaker Mike Johnson – calling him a "spineless Trump puppet."
"Trump is doing whatever the hell he wants – defying the law, defying Congress...and 'spineless' Johnson obeys. I've had it."
#TrumpHatesOurHealthCare pic.twitter.com/9NxojzMlgg
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 21, 2025
Johnson can't end up like Marjorie Taylor Greene
The "spineless" nickname seemingly gained even more steam to start off 2026. When media personality Keith Olbermann questioned on X why the United Kingdom would let Mike Johnson address Parliament, an American living in the UK retweeted it, writing, "Mike Johnson is a spineless nematode." Another X account posted photos of the Speaker looking worn down, adding that Johnson is a "cautionary tale as to what happens when you put Spineless Men in positions of power." In late January, when asked during a press conference about President Trump's choice to add Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Gaza peace board , Johnson passed the buck by replying, "It's not within our purview." This again led to more calls of him being spineless.
Johnson can't escape criticism that he refuses to stand up to Trump, even when it forces him to change his mind on publicly made comments. For example, after being against impeaching judges whose rulings go against Trump's wishes, he did a 180 and said, "I'm for it" (via Politico) when Trump said he was.
If Johnson stands up to Trump on anything, he risks ending up like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who fell out of favor with the President simply by calling for the Epstein files to be released. Johnson has continued to be on the President's side, even if it means going against his own words or seemingly feigning cluelessness about what Trump says. It's helped him keep his role as Speaker of the House as the "spineless" label endures louder than ever.