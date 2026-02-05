Mike Johnson's Behavior Earned Him A Shady Nickname That He'll Never Live Down

The "spineless" nickname seemingly gained even more steam to start off 2026. When media personality Keith Olbermann questioned on X why the United Kingdom would let Mike Johnson address Parliament, an American living in the UK retweeted it, writing, "Mike Johnson is a spineless nematode." Another X account posted photos of the Speaker looking worn down, adding that Johnson is a "cautionary tale as to what happens when you put Spineless Men in positions of power." In late January, when asked during a press conference about President Trump's choice to add Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Gaza peace board , Johnson passed the buck by replying, "It's not within our purview." This again led to more calls of him being spineless.

Johnson can't escape criticism that he refuses to stand up to Trump, even when it forces him to change his mind on publicly made comments. For example, after being against impeaching judges whose rulings go against Trump's wishes, he did a 180 and said, "I'm for it" (via Politico) when Trump said he was.

If Johnson stands up to Trump on anything, he risks ending up like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who fell out of favor with the President simply by calling for the Epstein files to be released. Johnson has continued to be on the President's side, even if it means going against his own words or seemingly feigning cluelessness about what Trump says. It's helped him keep his role as Speaker of the House as the "spineless" label endures louder than ever.