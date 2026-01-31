Photos Of Zahara Jolie Reveal Her Head-Turning Transformation In 2025

When Angelina Jolie announced that she decided to adopt an Ethiopian kid with her then-husband Brad Pitt back in 2005, we knew from baby photos that Zahara Jolie was special. However, as the young girl grew into young adulthood, she made it absolutely clear — especially in 2025 — that she's going through a transformation that isn't limited to her looks.

Aside from standing out as a college girl, Zahara has already shown signs of political engagement and a talent for business, launching her own jewelry collection. Brad Pitt, who has been estranged from Zahara and her siblings, spoke about his kid during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2022 and stated: "I'm so proud of her. She's so smart. She's going to flourish even more at college. It's an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I'm so proud."

While we don't know exactly what happened with Pitt and his kids, we do know that Zahara is transforming into a head-turning presence and is often accompanied and supported by her mother at events.