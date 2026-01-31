Photos Of Zahara Jolie Reveal Her Head-Turning Transformation In 2025
When Angelina Jolie announced that she decided to adopt an Ethiopian kid with her then-husband Brad Pitt back in 2005, we knew from baby photos that Zahara Jolie was special. However, as the young girl grew into young adulthood, she made it absolutely clear — especially in 2025 — that she's going through a transformation that isn't limited to her looks.
Aside from standing out as a college girl, Zahara has already shown signs of political engagement and a talent for business, launching her own jewelry collection. Brad Pitt, who has been estranged from Zahara and her siblings, spoke about his kid during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2022 and stated: "I'm so proud of her. She's so smart. She's going to flourish even more at college. It's an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I'm so proud."
While we don't know exactly what happened with Pitt and his kids, we do know that Zahara is transforming into a head-turning presence and is often accompanied and supported by her mother at events.
Zahara Jolie & Angelina Jolie make it work
Whenever Zahara and Angelina Jolie are photographed together at an event, mother and daughter seem to be having the best time, which suggests a close and honest relationship between the two of them.
In 2020, Angelina spoke to Time and had nothing but praise for the woman that Zahara is becoming. She stated (per People): "I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it's something I only stand back in awe of."
Zahara herself hasn't given any interviews about her political views or about how she sees herself yet. As she grows up, though, it looks like she understands that she has a role as a citizen and that she has a unique platform to advocate for what she believes in. We certainly should keep an eye on what she does next.