Melania Trump Eases Into Blonde MAGA World With New Makeover Ahead Of Movie Premiere

Change your hair, change your life, change your ... movie ticket sales? Melania Trump must have been in a hairdresser's chair recently, because her hair looked a shade lighter during her January 28 appearance on Fox's ""The Five." She was promoting her upcoming documentary, "Melania," which is seeing catastrophically bad ticket sales ahead of its theater debut on January 30. Melania's hair, unlike her husband's, looked impeccable, and the color was on par with the MAGA lookbook.

The so-called "Republican hair" has been around as long as the MAGA movement, with Donald Trump known for surrounding himself with women who all basically look the same — blonde and outfitted with what has become known as the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend, in other words, noticeable cosmetic enhancements. Melania has denied ever having undergone any cosmetic work, but she appears to be embracing the blonde trend after wearing her hair darker for a while.

Why she made the change is anyone's guess. Most women in Trump's circle appear to make changes to their appearance for one reason only — defying Father Time. And indeed, blonde hair can sometimes make you look younger. WECOLOUR notes that, as people get older, lighter shades can be kinder to wrinkles, making the face appear softer and less lined. Melania might have been trying to look younger, more Republican, or simply wanted to give folks something else to talk about so all the chatter isn't solely focused on the fact that her movie is looking at a dreadful opening night across the globe.