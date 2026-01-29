Melania Trump Eases Into Blonde MAGA World With New Makeover Ahead Of Movie Premiere
Change your hair, change your life, change your ... movie ticket sales? Melania Trump must have been in a hairdresser's chair recently, because her hair looked a shade lighter during her January 28 appearance on Fox's ""The Five." She was promoting her upcoming documentary, "Melania," which is seeing catastrophically bad ticket sales ahead of its theater debut on January 30. Melania's hair, unlike her husband's, looked impeccable, and the color was on par with the MAGA lookbook.
The so-called "Republican hair" has been around as long as the MAGA movement, with Donald Trump known for surrounding himself with women who all basically look the same — blonde and outfitted with what has become known as the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend, in other words, noticeable cosmetic enhancements. Melania has denied ever having undergone any cosmetic work, but she appears to be embracing the blonde trend after wearing her hair darker for a while.
Why she made the change is anyone's guess. Most women in Trump's circle appear to make changes to their appearance for one reason only — defying Father Time. And indeed, blonde hair can sometimes make you look younger. WECOLOUR notes that, as people get older, lighter shades can be kinder to wrinkles, making the face appear softer and less lined. Melania might have been trying to look younger, more Republican, or simply wanted to give folks something else to talk about so all the chatter isn't solely focused on the fact that her movie is looking at a dreadful opening night across the globe.
Melania is acting like it's business as usual
Melania Trump's documentary might be looking at abysmal ticket sales, but the first lady is doing what she does best — pretending the problem doesn't exist. On January 28, the same day as her appearance on "The Five," she rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, dressed to the nines, her new blonde hair perfectly styled, and her documentary's title visible behind her. Melania was all smiles as she accepted her plaque and medallion to mark the occasion.
In her speech, the first lady touted the power of "superior storytelling," possibly hinting that this is exactly what folks can expect from her upcoming documentary. "Superior storytelling drives culture, and in turn, moves markets," Melania enthused, per the Daily Mail. "In the near future, cultural influence will matter as much as economic power."
The embarrassing guest list for Melania's movie premiere is putting Hollywood's Trump rejection on blast and is another sign that the documentary isn't exactly making waves. On the contrary, it appears to be dead in the water. The fact that many of the crew members who worked on the film reportedly don't want their names in the credits isn't helping. Rolling Stone reported that two-thirds of the crew requested to have their names removed from the project, in part, because it was directed by controversial director Brett Ratner, who has been accused of sexual assault by several women. Others simply don't want to be associated with the Trumps, with one crew member admitting they regretted not opting to have their name removed from the credits, given the Trump administration's conduct. "I'm much more alarmed now than I was a year ago," they admitted.