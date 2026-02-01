The Truth About Ali Larter & Billy Bob Thornton's Real-Life Relationship

On the hit Paramount Plus series "Landman," veteran actors Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter star as divorced couple Tommy and Angela Norris. Obviously, these are fictional characters, and the stars of "Landman" have different partners in real life. However, that's not to say there aren't some similarities between the actors and the characters they play. For example, Ali Larter's fashion sense is just as bold as Angela's, never mind the fact that she's every bit as stunning as the character, too. And according to "Landman" lead Thornton, his real-life relationship with Larter actually isn't all that different from their dynamic on the show.

Thornton opened up about his relationship with Larter during an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning" in November 2025. "She is the one who wants to go to the best restaurant, get the fanciest thing. She's dressed up, looks like a million bucks all the time," he said, adding that he prefers to dress down and go to bars that are decidedly less fancy than the restaurants Larter frequents. "She's like, 'Babe, listen, you're number one on the call sheet. I am not letting you go in that dump again.' ... She leads me around the ear in real life, too, and I love every minute of it," he said.

During the interview, Thornton also made it clear just how much he admires Larter as a performer and a colleague. "The second I met her, I was like, 'Okay, I get it. I know why you cast this girl,'" the "Fargo" alum said. He went on to proclaim that his performance in "Landman" would not be what it is without Larter acting opposite him. And from the sound of things, the feeling is mutual.