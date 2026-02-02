Landman Star Ali Larter Can't Escape The Rampant Plastic Surgery Rumors

There's no denying that Ali Larter's performance in "Landman" is pretty stunning, and the same thing can be said about her face. The actor entered the television and film industry in the '90s and has aged well ever since. It's pretty wild to see Larter's face transformation as she and Billy Bob Thornton played a divorced couple on "Landman," and her appearance on the show makes viewers wonder how she looks so good. Some celebrities look fresh in middle age because of quality skin care products and luxury skin treatments, but others invest in plastic surgery to slow down the aging process.

Larter hasn't mentioned getting any work done, but taking her daughter to the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk party in January 2026 shows that she knows the importance of looking good as a performer. In 2024, she also told Page Six that she keeps her glow by working out to stimulate blood flow and using Weleda Skin Food and Iris & Romeo's hyaluronic serum spray. However, going to makeup events and sharing her wellness routine won't stop the plastic surgery rumors anytime soon.

Steve Granitz & Mindy Small/Getty

In the photo on the left, a 24-year-old Ali Larter attended the Young Hollywood Awards wearing lip gloss and minimal eye makeup. She had supple skin on her cheeks, a smooth forehead, and no noticeable lines on her face. On the right, a 49-year-old Larter is wearing makeup. The actor's forehead has stayed super smooth, but she shows other common signs of aging. Larter's smile lines appear when her mouth is closed, and she has some lines on her neck, too. But her lips are youthfully plump, and the skin under her eyes remains flawless. Aesthetic injector Erika Barry posted an Instagram carousel comparing Larter's gorgeous looks from 2000 and 2025. In her January 2026 post, Barry wrote, "Working on a post to discuss this because something special about Ali ... She looks the same just refreshed."