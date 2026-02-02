Landman Star Ali Larter Can't Escape The Rampant Plastic Surgery Rumors
There's no denying that Ali Larter's performance in "Landman" is pretty stunning, and the same thing can be said about her face. The actor entered the television and film industry in the '90s and has aged well ever since. It's pretty wild to see Larter's face transformation as she and Billy Bob Thornton played a divorced couple on "Landman," and her appearance on the show makes viewers wonder how she looks so good. Some celebrities look fresh in middle age because of quality skin care products and luxury skin treatments, but others invest in plastic surgery to slow down the aging process.
Larter hasn't mentioned getting any work done, but taking her daughter to the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk party in January 2026 shows that she knows the importance of looking good as a performer. In 2024, she also told Page Six that she keeps her glow by working out to stimulate blood flow and using Weleda Skin Food and Iris & Romeo's hyaluronic serum spray. However, going to makeup events and sharing her wellness routine won't stop the plastic surgery rumors anytime soon.
In the photo on the left, a 24-year-old Ali Larter attended the Young Hollywood Awards wearing lip gloss and minimal eye makeup. She had supple skin on her cheeks, a smooth forehead, and no noticeable lines on her face. On the right, a 49-year-old Larter is wearing makeup. The actor's forehead has stayed super smooth, but she shows other common signs of aging. Larter's smile lines appear when her mouth is closed, and she has some lines on her neck, too. But her lips are youthfully plump, and the skin under her eyes remains flawless. Aesthetic injector Erika Barry posted an Instagram carousel comparing Larter's gorgeous looks from 2000 and 2025. In her January 2026 post, Barry wrote, "Working on a post to discuss this because something special about Ali ... She looks the same just refreshed."
Her role in Landman also adds to her age-defying radiance
Many women in Hollywood have to deal with discrimination as they age, but they also fight against the stigma. Some celebrities undergo cosmetic procedures to age gradually, and Ali Larter's full lips and smooth forehead indicate that she may have taken this route. However, her career choices also played a role in maintaining her beauty and confidence in her middle years.
Playing the stunning Angela Norris on "Landman" is another way for Larter to combat the myth that aging takes away from a woman's beauty. In a 2025 interview with Yahoo! Life, she discussed how much she enjoyed portraying the bold Texan mom on Taylor Sheridan's show. "What's essential is that Taylor's writing for women in their prime. We don't expire," Larter said. "We don't decide we can't wear a sexy dress because of our age. You should be able to show up however you feel. That's empowering for me to play."
Larter also credited modeling in her teens for building her confidence in the face of rejection. Those decades spent in front of the camera definitely made her fit for her role as Angela, although Larter isn't a rule-breaker like her character. However, the actor appreciates Angela's audacious nature. She said, "There's no line for Angela, and I love getting to play someone that free. She's so alive in her body."