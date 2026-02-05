The Health Condition That Changed Sarah Palin's Daughter's Face

"Teen Mom OG" star Bristol Palin, who is also the daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, has confirmed the real reason why she has been suffering from facial paralysis. In a series of Instagram posts, Bristol has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy, and that the disorder was brought on by intense stress.

Bristol uploaded a series of videos to her Instagram Stories, chronicling the worsening condition of her face. In the videos, the reality TV personality's lips appear to be swollen and leaning to one side. "I woke up nine days ago with a little weird sensation in my face," Bristol stated in one of the videos (via Page Six). "My mouth was pulling this way, and it just felt a little off." On camera, Bristol explained how she awoke with an uncomfortable feeling in her mouth, and when she checked herself out in the mirror, she realized that her face was not looking normal, and things only got worse. "Within a couple of hours, the entire left side of my face was numb and just paralyzed," the politician's daughter added. "I couldn't really blink my eye, definitely had no movement on the side of my face. So crazy."

In another video, Bristol explains that there has been swelling to her face for almost a year. "If anyone's wondering, today's day 323 of my face being paralyzed ... not looking great," she said (via People).