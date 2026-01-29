Why Cheyenne From Landman Looks So Familiar
The popularity of "Landman" makes it the kind of TV show that fans are always scrutinizing in order to find out more about its production and its cast. You don't need to watch the series to know that it keeps breaking Paramount+ records, and also that it features a wide cast of familiar faces. One of the characters that joined that group in 2026 was Cheyenne, played by Francesca Xuereb. While viewers were instantly taken with her, many realized that she looked familiar and that maybe they had seen her before. So where do we know her from?
Xuereb kickstarted her career fairly recently. The early entries of her filmography date back to 2020. Like most actors, she started by participating in short films and taking on small roles in TV shows like the long-running "SEAL Team" and the Emmy-winning miniseries "Pam & Tommy" — which told the sad and tragic real-life story of Pamela Anderson.
Xuereb appeared on a popular series
Francesca Xuereb's talent became evident when she started booking lead roles in small-budget movies like "Dangerous Cheaters" — in which she played a high schooler who discovers a cheating ring of students who put her life at risk — and the supernatural horror film "Room 203," in which her character tries to survive violent spirits after moving to a new apartment.
If you aren't familiar with those entries, though, you might have first noticed the actor when she appeared in one episode of "Young Sheldon" in 2022. At that point, it was the most popular series she'd taken part in. Even though it was a small role, being on a popular show is a way to be discovered by producers, which means more work. Xuereb also landed a recurring role on the surprise HBO Max hit "The Sex Lives of College Girls." The problem was, Hollywood writers and actors went on strike in 2023, meaning that she had to go back to waiting tables.
Xuereb told The New York Times that she was gaining momentum when the strike started, but had to take a breather because no movie or TV show was going to be made before the strike ended. She revealed it wasn't a problem for her, though. She explained, "It definitely felt like slowing down ... I don't mind working in the restaurant. My picture of what being an actress would look like is working as a server until I was able to not go back."
What's next for Francesca Xuereb?
Luckily for Francesca Xuereb, it didn't take too long for TV mogul Taylor Sheridan to notice her. The "Landman" creator has a knack for putting bold and stunning-looking female actors in his shows, and Xuereb was no exception. In the series, Cheyenne is an exotic dancer who subverts stereotypes. She is hired to help convince T.L. Norris (played by Sam Elliott) — whose health is in shambles — to do physical therapy. Cheyenne is selected to pose as a physical therapist because T.L. can't resist her looks, and what's surprising about the duo is that they start forming a friendship against all odds.
While it's amazing to see Xuereb's career take off, it's pretty clear that she's just getting started. It's not uncommon for actors to stay longer than expected on a show because audiences resonate with them, and that might end up happening with the new "Landman" addition. For now, though, we can expect to see her in Season 2 of "Ted" and in the upcoming horror movie "Sigil." After her "Landman" role, chances are we will see a lot more of Xuereb on our screens.