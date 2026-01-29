Why Cheyenne From Landman Looks So Familiar

Francesca Xuereb's talent became evident when she started booking lead roles in small-budget movies like "Dangerous Cheaters" — in which she played a high schooler who discovers a cheating ring of students who put her life at risk — and the supernatural horror film "Room 203," in which her character tries to survive violent spirits after moving to a new apartment.

If you aren't familiar with those entries, though, you might have first noticed the actor when she appeared in one episode of "Young Sheldon" in 2022. At that point, it was the most popular series she'd taken part in. Even though it was a small role, being on a popular show is a way to be discovered by producers, which means more work. Xuereb also landed a recurring role on the surprise HBO Max hit "The Sex Lives of College Girls." The problem was, Hollywood writers and actors went on strike in 2023, meaning that she had to go back to waiting tables.

Xuereb told The New York Times that she was gaining momentum when the strike started, but had to take a breather because no movie or TV show was going to be made before the strike ended. She revealed it wasn't a problem for her, though. She explained, "It definitely felt like slowing down ... I don't mind working in the restaurant. My picture of what being an actress would look like is working as a server until I was able to not go back."