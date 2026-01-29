The Glaring Sign Rob Schneider's Eyebrow-Raising Marriage Was Always Destined For Divorce

On December 8, 2025, Patricia Azarcoya, wife of "Saturday Night Live" alum Rob Schneider, filed for divorce from the comedian. According to the Daily Mail, on January 21, 2026, an Arizona court agreed to the proposed conditions, with Azarcoya's initial filing requesting parenting classes as part of the divorce and for the court to keep things confidential. While it's always jarring to see a marriage of 15 years publicly crumble, there were some glaring signs that the duo weren't meant to last. Notably, they were a celebrity couple with a rather large age gap.

Schneider, 62, and Azarcoya, 37, have a 25-year spread between them. In fact, Azarcoya is only one year older than Schneider's daughter from a previous marriage, the stunning musician Elle King. While having such a distance in ages can come with its fair share of ups and downs, the couple did seem to be on solid ground for much of their marriage. Not only did Schneider and Azarcoya collaborate on creative projects, like their autofiction sitcom "Real Rob," but they often shared sweet anniversary messages on social media, according to People.

However, considering Azarcoya was only 19 when she met "The Hot Chick" star, it was always possible that one of them would ultimately outgrow the relationship. Not only that, but Schneider has been putting his public persona in danger by endorsing and repeating some bold opinions.