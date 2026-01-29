The Glaring Sign Rob Schneider's Eyebrow-Raising Marriage Was Always Destined For Divorce
On December 8, 2025, Patricia Azarcoya, wife of "Saturday Night Live" alum Rob Schneider, filed for divorce from the comedian. According to the Daily Mail, on January 21, 2026, an Arizona court agreed to the proposed conditions, with Azarcoya's initial filing requesting parenting classes as part of the divorce and for the court to keep things confidential. While it's always jarring to see a marriage of 15 years publicly crumble, there were some glaring signs that the duo weren't meant to last. Notably, they were a celebrity couple with a rather large age gap.
Schneider, 62, and Azarcoya, 37, have a 25-year spread between them. In fact, Azarcoya is only one year older than Schneider's daughter from a previous marriage, the stunning musician Elle King. While having such a distance in ages can come with its fair share of ups and downs, the couple did seem to be on solid ground for much of their marriage. Not only did Schneider and Azarcoya collaborate on creative projects, like their autofiction sitcom "Real Rob," but they often shared sweet anniversary messages on social media, according to People.
However, considering Azarcoya was only 19 when she met "The Hot Chick" star, it was always possible that one of them would ultimately outgrow the relationship. Not only that, but Schneider has been putting his public persona in danger by endorsing and repeating some bold opinions.
Rob Schneider has been ruining his reputation
Donald Trump's return to the White House in 2025 set off a series of events, both politically and personally, for many people. One such person was Rob Schneider, who bemoaned in a December interview with the Epoch Times that he was losing roles in Hollywood for endorsing the president. While this alone might not have soured Schneider's reputation beyond repair, it wasn't the only instance of him making a stink about controversial causes.
Since the 2010s, Schneider has been a vocal advocate against vaccines, even when there's plenty of evidence to back up that they are safe and effective. There's also the curious case of his anti-LGBTQ views, which helped rupture Schneider's relationship with daughter Elle King. Though the "Big Daddy" actor tried to make amends by appearing on Tucker Carlson's show with a formal apology, it did little to move the needle for King and her fans, according to People.
This hard pivot toward more conservative ideas and values could have possibly played a hand in the dissolution of his marriage to Patricia Azarcoya, especially when coupled with the glaring age gap. Although both parties haven't spoken out as to why the marriage is broken beyond repair, the Daily Mail confirmed that Schneider received the divorce petition, even though his team has not made a statement as of this writing.