Donald Trump Aide Margo Martin's Go-To Pose Is Uncomfortable To Even Look At

Margo Martin, special assistant and communications advisor to President Donald Trump (and an uncanny Melania Trump lookalike) has become a prominent face of the second Trump administration. This is, in part, because of her frequent activity on social media, and the promise to her followers of a behind-the-scenes look at the White House happenings in her Instagram bio. Martin delivers on that promise. Her Instagram Stories often give fans glimpses of the hallowed White House halls, and her feed is littered with snaps of Trump and all his travels on which she's accompanied him. One thing that stands out in all Martin's photographs, however (aside from Trump's ever-present orange hue), is the signature pose the young White House advisor strikes whenever the camera is trained on her.

Several Instagram snaps prove that Martin has a tendency to arch her back whenever a camera snaps, and if you end up scrolling through too many of those, you might end up feeling like you've got some low back pain yourself. Martin's chest is perpetually popped forward, probably in an attempt to look more photogenic. We think she'd look just fine, nay, even better, if she simply abandoned this pose. Martin looked positively uncomfortable in an August 2025 snap with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. While the latter stood up tall, Martin appeared to be attempting to bend over backwards. An October 2025 photograph of the two women shows Martin striking the same pose.

So, what's up? Well, the White House staffer might simply be trying to look as attractive as possible. A 2017 study published in Evolutionary Psychological Science notes that women with a curved spine appear more attractive to men than those who are simply standing up straight. The curvier the spine, the more men's eyes tend to linger.