Karoline Leavitt & Margo Martin Have Trump Wrapped Around Their Fingers (Watch Out, Melania)

White House employees Karoline Leavitt and Margo Martin both have longstanding ties to Donald Trump. During Trump's first term, Leavitt started as an intern, and Martin served as a press assistant. Both women went on to get promoted by Trump, with Martin going from deputy communications chief during the presidential campaign to her current role as communications advisor and special assistant. As for Leavitt, she worked in multiple capacities, becoming Trump's campaign press secretary before she took on a similar role in the White House. After all these years, Leavitt and Martin's dedication appears to be paying off. On May 29, 2025, Martin posted a pic where she was behind the wheel of Trump's red Tesla, with Leavitt riding shotgun beside her. "Best boss ever," Martin remarked on X.

Taking President Trump's Tesla out for a ride with @PressSec! Best boss ever. pic.twitter.com/4jrQUhJmxm — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 30, 2025

Martin's followers were full of enthusiasm, and one even noticed that Leavitt and Martin's outfits matched the Tesla's body and interior. With Elon Musk's departure from his role in the White House, some might interpret Trump handing over the Tesla keys as another indication that their bromance is over. However, Trump's generosity with his sporty ride was part of his plan from the start.

The Model S caught Trump's eye after Musk touted some of his wares back in March. Trump was aware that his purchase would come with some security restrictions. "I'm not allowed to drive the car," Trump explained (via The Times). " ... I'm going to let my staff use it."