Karoline Leavitt & Margo Martin Have Trump Wrapped Around Their Fingers (Watch Out, Melania)
White House employees Karoline Leavitt and Margo Martin both have longstanding ties to Donald Trump. During Trump's first term, Leavitt started as an intern, and Martin served as a press assistant. Both women went on to get promoted by Trump, with Martin going from deputy communications chief during the presidential campaign to her current role as communications advisor and special assistant. As for Leavitt, she worked in multiple capacities, becoming Trump's campaign press secretary before she took on a similar role in the White House. After all these years, Leavitt and Martin's dedication appears to be paying off. On May 29, 2025, Martin posted a pic where she was behind the wheel of Trump's red Tesla, with Leavitt riding shotgun beside her. "Best boss ever," Martin remarked on X.
Taking President Trump's Tesla out for a ride with @PressSec!
Best boss ever. pic.twitter.com/4jrQUhJmxm
— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 30, 2025
Martin's followers were full of enthusiasm, and one even noticed that Leavitt and Martin's outfits matched the Tesla's body and interior. With Elon Musk's departure from his role in the White House, some might interpret Trump handing over the Tesla keys as another indication that their bromance is over. However, Trump's generosity with his sporty ride was part of his plan from the start.
The Model S caught Trump's eye after Musk touted some of his wares back in March. Trump was aware that his purchase would come with some security restrictions. "I'm not allowed to drive the car," Trump explained (via The Times). " ... I'm going to let my staff use it."
Leavitt and Martin are Trump's steadfast travel companions
Due to their roles, Karoline Leavitt and Margo Martin are frequently on the road with Donald Trump. Martin's Instagram account contains montages from accompanying Trump to campaign events and pics of her flying on Air Force One. Leavitt's account has similar pics, including her work travels to the Middle East. Martin was on the same trip, and both she and Leavitt joined their boss for a state dinner in Qatar. Melania Trump, in contrast, was not there. Melania was notably absent during the 2024 campaign, and she's continued that trend during her second time as first lady. While it's not surprising then that she didn't join her husband in the Middle East, it did give Leavitt and Martin another opportunity to bond with their boss as they all traveled together.
While Melania's been clear that there's more to her life than her White House role, Leavitt's been more willing to sideline her personal life to support Trump. After an assassination attempt, Leavitt ditched maternity leave. "The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly," Leavitt later explained to The Conservateur.
In Martin's case, she was willing to show up for Trump during multiple court proceedings. Between her dedication and her long locks, media outlets jumped to conclusions and erroneously claimed Martin was Melania Trump. Martin was also wearing shades at the time, which only accentuated the Melania look-alike vibe.