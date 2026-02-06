Trump Aide Natalie Harp Has Escaped 'Mar-A-Lago Face' For This One Reason
President Donald Trump's administration is filled with women in various roles. One similarity so many of them share is that they seem to have fallen to "Mar-A-Lago face", the name given to Trump's biggest female supporters who have seen a radical change to their features due to Botox, facelifts, and fillers. Those who get the most attention include Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, along with hanger-ons like conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer. However, one woman who never has her looks mentioned this way is Trump aide Natalie Harp, who has managed to avoid any changes to her face so far.
Before and after photos are the easiest way to tell who has "Mar-A-Lago face" and who doesn't. The shocking changes result in a face where the features seem pulled too tight, making the distinctive movements underneath disappear. These women often have high cheekbones, squinty eyes, and impossibly full lips, with it all topped off by a heavy dose of makeup. That's not Harp, who has the blonde hair often seen in Trump's circle, but with fully open eyes, features that don't stretch when she smiles, and a lack of plastered-on makeup. Harp looks more like the everyday girl next door than the types who hang out at Trump's Palm Beach resort.
Harp has found controversy elsewhere
Natalie Harp might look different and appear more "normal" than who we often see hanging around President Donald Trump. But this doesn't mean she's without her share of controversy. Others, like Kristi Noem and Karoline Leavitt, make bigger headlines because of their roles in the White House, but Harp is close to the president as well. In fact, there were worries about her getting too close.
Harp is a former commentator for the far-right news channel One America News Network, where she helped promote the report that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. She worked for Trump's 2024 campaign without an official title, and according to The New York Times, has often helped him write his social media posts. The same report said Harp is such a fan of Trump that she once penned a letter to him, which included, "You're all that matters to me." In Michael Wolff's book "All of Nothing" (via Vanity Fair), the author recalled a conversation between the president and those who protect him. "The Secret Service, with her letters in their possession, was now noting the strangeness of her behavior," Wolff wrote. "Nonsense, declared Trump. 'She just loves her president.'"
The New York Times article described that Trump sees Harp as a daughter. Perhaps this is because she looks similar to Ivanka Trump. So, if Harp were go get "Mar-A-Lago" face like so many others, would Harp risk losing her place next to the president?