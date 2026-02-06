Trump Aide Natalie Harp Has Escaped 'Mar-A-Lago Face' For This One Reason

Natalie Harp might look different and appear more "normal" than who we often see hanging around President Donald Trump. But this doesn't mean she's without her share of controversy. Others, like Kristi Noem and Karoline Leavitt, make bigger headlines because of their roles in the White House, but Harp is close to the president as well. In fact, there were worries about her getting too close.

Harp is a former commentator for the far-right news channel One America News Network, where she helped promote the report that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. She worked for Trump's 2024 campaign without an official title, and according to The New York Times, has often helped him write his social media posts. The same report said Harp is such a fan of Trump that she once penned a letter to him, which included, "You're all that matters to me." In Michael Wolff's book "All of Nothing" (via Vanity Fair), the author recalled a conversation between the president and those who protect him. "The Secret Service, with her letters in their possession, was now noting the strangeness of her behavior," Wolff wrote. "Nonsense, declared Trump. 'She just loves her president.'"

The New York Times article described that Trump sees Harp as a daughter. Perhaps this is because she looks similar to Ivanka Trump. So, if Harp were go get "Mar-A-Lago" face like so many others, would Harp risk losing her place next to the president?