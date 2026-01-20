Ivanka Trump's Odd Football Game Accessory Sparks Shady Rumor About Her Face

Even some fans of Ivanka Trump didn't understand her style choice. "Love the Trumps — but what's with the sunglasses Ivanka???" posted an X user. Others thought that she was taking after stepmother Melania Trump, who's often seen wearing sunglasses even when they don't seem to be needed. And one person quipped, "I like Ivanka wandering around in the giant Jackie O. sunglasses like she is at a f***ing funeral."

Ivanka did share a picture of herself from the game on her Instagram Stories where she took the sunglasses off, but the rumors of plastic surgery still persist. And it's hardly the first time, because when you look at pictures of Ivanka from years ago, you can see a difference in her face. Whether that's down to a good skincare regimen, good genes, or good doctors, it's impossible to know for sure.

Ivanka was at the game with her two sons and her husband, and they were joined by Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, and their daughter Kai Trump. When Donald Trump was shown on the big screen at the game, it was generally a positive reaction from the crowd, though it was also clear that not everyone was excited to see him. The same way questions about Ivanka's face just won't go away, Donald getting booed at sporting events seems endless.