Ivanka Trump's Odd Football Game Accessory Sparks Shady Rumor About Her Face
Somewhat inexplicably given the amount of ongoing national and international crises, Donald Trump attended the College Football Playoff National Championship between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes on January 19. Even more unexpectedly, he was joined by his daughter Ivanka Trump, who has mostly been keeping a low profile during her father's second term as president. And to top off the night of unexpected happenings, Ivanka was wearing sunglasses — to a game that started at 7:30 p.m. where she was either in a private box or indoors. Sunset in Miami that evening was more than 90 minutes before the game started, so Ivanka donning sunglasses wouldn't have been to keep her eyes protected from the sun. Was it a style move? Maybe, but more people seem to think it's a sign that Ivanka has undergone another face transformation.
One person on X (formerly Twitter) said, "I bet she's had some work done. The area under her glasses looks like there is some swelling and/or bruising." As for what kind of work, people had theories. One person posted, "Fresh botox has her face all swollen." Another guessed, "Very recent facelift." Perhaps Ivanka is on her way to achieving full Mar-a-Lago face?
Ivanka Trump's sunglasses raised all kinds of questions
Even some fans of Ivanka Trump didn't understand her style choice. "Love the Trumps — but what's with the sunglasses Ivanka???" posted an X user. Others thought that she was taking after stepmother Melania Trump, who's often seen wearing sunglasses even when they don't seem to be needed. And one person quipped, "I like Ivanka wandering around in the giant Jackie O. sunglasses like she is at a f***ing funeral."
Ivanka did share a picture of herself from the game on her Instagram Stories where she took the sunglasses off, but the rumors of plastic surgery still persist. And it's hardly the first time, because when you look at pictures of Ivanka from years ago, you can see a difference in her face. Whether that's down to a good skincare regimen, good genes, or good doctors, it's impossible to know for sure.
Ivanka was at the game with her two sons and her husband, and they were joined by Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, and their daughter Kai Trump. When Donald Trump was shown on the big screen at the game, it was generally a positive reaction from the crowd, though it was also clear that not everyone was excited to see him. The same way questions about Ivanka's face just won't go away, Donald getting booed at sporting events seems endless.