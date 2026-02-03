Former Child Actors Who Are Nearly Unrecognizable After Rumored Plastic Surgery

Growing up in the spotlight often means that every phase of your life is documented — which also means that every change is noticed. For many former child actors, the scrutiny can sometimes seem more intense, especially when these stars look nothing like viewers remember. Dramatic physical transformations have sparked widespread speculation about whether a given star has gone under the knife to alter their look. Of course, some of these former child actors have admitted to having had plastic surgery, be it due to a personal choice or industry pressure, and these changes in appearance can make the star unrecognizable later in life.

Amanda Bynes, for example, was known for her witty charm during her Nickelodeon days, but her appearance in the years that followed has changed drastically. Another child star, Taylor Momsen, looks nothing like she did back in her "Grinch" days after transitioning from child star to rock front-woman — with plenty of rumors that she's also had plastic surgery. These transformations tend to highlight the unique pressures child stars face as they grow up in the public eye. Now, we're taking a look at some of the most dramatic changes – many of which have fueled rumors of elective surgery procedures.